Widow of Utah Mayor Killed While Serving in Afghanistan Invited To Trump’s SOTU

The price of serving the cause of freedom will be on display at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Jennie Taylor, the widow of former North Ogden, Utah, Mayor Brent Taylor, will be attending as a guest of Utah Republican Rep. Bob Bishop, The Washington Times reported.

Maj. Brent Taylor’s widow accepted an invitation to attend the 2019 State of the Union with Rep. Rob Bishop in February.https://t.co/wSBHkNCU0X — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) January 31, 2019

Taylor, 39, was a major in the Utah National Guard.

TRENDING: Facing Deportation by ICE, Super Bowl Music Fest Performer Arrested on Super Bowl Sunday

He was killed in Afghanistan in November 2018 during a deployment there.

NEVER FORGET: Please honor the sacrifice of Major Brent Taylor 39 of North Ogden, Utah. He was a military intelligence officer w/Utah National Guard Joint Task Force. Brent was a father of 7 andwas K.I.A. in an insider attack in Afghanistan Nov. 3, 2018. GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8aWqyoGtOv — 𝕄𝔸𝔾𝔸🇺🇸🅟🅐🅣🅡🅘🅞🅣🇺🇸𝕊𝕋𝔼𝕍𝔼™️ (@RealMAGASteve) November 20, 2018

“I hate this. I’m struggling for words. I love Mayor Taylor, his amazing wife Jennie and his 7 sweet kids. Utah weeps for them today. This war has once again cost us the best blood of a generation. We must rally around his family. Thank you for your sacrifice my friend,” Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox had tweeted at the time of Taylor’s death.

Can we ever do enough to honor the sacrifice of men like Brent Taylor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

I hate this. I’m struggling for words. I love Mayor Taylor, his amazing wife Jennie and his 7 sweet kids. Utah weeps for them today. This war has once again cost us the best blood of a generation. We must rally around his family. Thank you for your sacrifice my friend. 🇺🇸💔 https://t.co/uS9emZgv7s — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 3, 2018

In 2017, Taylor spoke to his community’s veterans on Veterans Day, as noted on his Facebook page.

“The sacrifices of you and so many of your comrades, have made it possible for America to be a source of light, scientific growth, and human progress throughout its entire history. I thank you, and I pray always that God will bless America,” he said then.

Jennie Taylor told the Ogden Standard-Examiner that the invitation was“incredibly humbling” and a way to honor her late husband.

RELATED: Report: Donald Trump Says ‘Good Chance’ He Will Declare National Emergency for Border Wall

She also noted that she is not alone.

“We are one of thousands and thousands of Gold Star families in the history of the country,” she said.

Incredible to see the continued rallying around the family of Major Brent Taylor. This post from his widow Jennie about the mountain of presents that were donated to help their 7 children still have a nice Christmas is a tear-jerker. Bless them. https://t.co/MkeiijeCXL pic.twitter.com/hYR2Dys1z3 — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) December 27, 2018

She said she did not know if Trump would mention her husband’s service. “That would be amazing if he did,” she said.

Lee Lonsberry, spokesman for Bishop, said the invitation was to thank the Taylor family for all of their sacrifices.

“She, her husband and her family have given so much,” Lonsberry said. “This is our small way of showing appreciation for that sacrifice.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.