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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27, 2026.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27, 2026. (Blake Fagan - AFP / Getty Images)

Wife of Democratic Mayor Injured by Illegal Alien Fleeing ICE

 By Jack Davis  September 7, 2026 at 7:44am
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Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is under fire after the latest incident in her state that critics say shows the results of her refusal to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take a low-risk approach to corralling illegal immigrants.

Sherrill has imposed a bureaucratic wall to prevent local police from working with ICE. Her critics say that a recent accident which left the wife of a New Jersey mayor injured is the result of a policy that forces ICE to take a riskier approach, according to Fox News.

In the incident, an illegal immigrant trying to outrun ICE agents crashed into a vehicle occupied by the wife of Democratic East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen.

Republican state Assemblyman Paul Kanitra said that if New Jersey adopted a cooperative approach to immigration enforcement, high-speed chases would not take place.

“This is just the latest in a long line of traffic incidents and vehicular incidents that wouldn’t occur if New Jersey didn’t have our sanctuary status that got codified as soon as Gov. Sherrill came into office,” he said.

“We all fought against it. We told them that this would create chaos, and it seems like Democrats are unable to take accountability for their own actions.”

He said Democrats are “unable to even recognize the chaos that they’re creating, and they’re shouting and screaming at everybody else trying to find somebody to blame.”

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“It’s somewhat ridiculous,” he added.

“You kind of reap what you sow,” he said, noting a separate case in his district in which a child was killed by an illegal immigrant.

“They got behind the wheel, and they wound up killing an innocent toddler in the process,” he said.

ICE explained that the incident began when an illegal immigrant decided to run from ICE, which was operating without local police support.

“After repeated verbal warnings and due to officer safety concerns, ICE officers relied on their training and attempted to safely remove the illegal alien [from their car]. The illegal alien then proceeded to flee at a high rate of speed and collided with other vehicles,” an ICE representative said.

Related:
Coast Guard Busts Vessel of Immigrants Trying Sneak Into US Through Los Angeles

Republican state Sen. Mike Testa said the crash showed the need for collaboration between ICE and local police.

“I think it has only emboldened illegal aliens to engage in illegal behavior. This illegal alien was stopped lawfully by federal authorities, ran through a red light, fleeing federal authorities and unfortunately ran into the mayor of East Brunswick’s wife,” he said.

North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack said that his police force was not involved in the accident that injured Penelope Cohen, according to My Central Jersey.

“I want to make it clear to our residents that the North Brunswick Police Department was not involved in the federal operation or the attempted motor vehicle stop,” Womack said.

“North Brunswick police officers became involved only after the motor vehicle crash occurred, responding to the scene to address the crash and related public safety matters.”

“We understand that an incident involving federal law enforcement activity in our community can raise questions and concerns among residents,” Womack said. “The township is providing this information to clarify the role of our local police department and to ensure the public has accurate information regarding what occurred.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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