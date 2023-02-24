Wife of 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Dies at Age 53 'Surrounded by Her Family'

Actor John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the TV sitcom “Dukes of Hazzard,” announced on Wednesday that his wife, Alicia Allain, had died.

Allain had been battling breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2019, the Daily Mail reported.

She passed away at her home in Louisiana on Tuesday, “surrounded by her family,” according to her obituary. She was 53 years old.

Schneider took to Facebook to express his love for his wife — whom he nicknamed “Smile” — in the midst of his deep sorrow.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions.”

“Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

Allain’s obituary quotes Revelation 21:3-4, offering comfort and peace to the loved ones who survived her:

“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.'”

The obituary highlights that Allain was “a proud mom and smile to her husband” and had a career as a filmmaker and music producer.

IMDb notes her involvement in the movies “Leather Jackets,” “Caged Fear” and “The Badge.”

“Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met,” her obituary says.

“She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty.”

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer for women in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Only skin cancer outranks it in frequency among women.

Information about assistance for those who are battling cancer can be found by clicking here.

