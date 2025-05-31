Spokeswoman Katie Miller is leaving the Department of Government Efficiency to work with Elon Musk after the billionaire’s exit from the Trump administration on Wednesday.

Miller, the spouse of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, will work with Musk in a media role at SpaceX and Tesla, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

She was appointed to the DOGE advisory board in December 2024.

Two other top DOGE officials are also leaving their posts this week: attorney James Burnham and longtime Musk adviser Steve Davis, according to ABC News.

Davis had worked with Musk for years at SpaceX, the Boring Company, and X, before serving as “chief operating officer” of DOGE, according to The Hill.

Burnham gave general counsel to DOGE and had previously served as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Musk and the DOGE officials’ time as special government employees expired recently, after having served 130 days under President Donald Trump.

But Musk said he expects DOGE to continue operating for the duration of the Trump presidency.

ELON MUSK: “This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning … The DOGE team will only grow stronger overtime … I am confident over time, we will see $1 trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction.” Thank you, Elon Musk 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Fvuf9ryjZw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2025

“This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning,” Musk said at a White House news conference Wednesday.

“The DOGE team will only grow stronger [over time]… I am confident that over time, we will see $1 trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction,” Musk said.

Miller served in a variety of roles during the first Trump presidency, according to the Mail.

In February 2020, she married Stephen, who was then a senior advisor to Trump.

The Millers share a daughter and two sons.

Earlier this week, Musk criticized Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in an interview teaser that CBS posted to X on Tuesday.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both.” Tech billionaire Elon Musk tells CBS Sunday Morning’s @Pogue he was “disappointed” to see the Trump-backed “big beautiful” spending bill, which passed in the House last week. Musk said… pic.twitter.com/LUcuTaNYrs — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 28, 2025

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said.

“I think a bill can be big, or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both, in my personal opinion,” Musk added.

DOGE cuts are to discretionary spending. (Eg the federal bureaucracy). Under senate budget rules, you cannot cut discretionary spending (only mandatory) in a reconciliation bill. So DOGE cuts would have to be done through what is known as a rescissions package or an… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 28, 2025

The same day that CBS posted the clip, Deputy Chief of Staff Miller posted a response to X, apparently aimed at Musk’s comments.

“DOGE cuts are to discretionary spending. (Eg the federal bureaucracy). Under senate budget rules, you cannot cut discretionary spending (only mandatory) in a reconciliation bill,” Miller wrote.

“So DOGE cuts would have to be done through what is known as a rescissions package or an appropriations bill,” Miller’s statement read.

