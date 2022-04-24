Share
Wikipedia Deletes Entry for Rosemont Seneca Partners, Claims Hunter Biden-Linked Page Is a 'Magnet' for Conspiracies

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2022 at 2:38pm
An investment firm linked to Hunter Biden now has only a stub of an entry on Wikipedia after its editors decided it was “not notable.”

An archived discussion preserved on Wikipedia and reported about by the New York Post shows that the final decision to delete the page was made only days before a report in the New York Post would have brought attention to the firm.

Eric Schwerin, who at the time was president of the since-dissolved Rosemont Seneca Partners — which Hunter Biden helped found — met with Joe Biden on November 17, 2010, visitor logs document, the Post reported.

Elon Musk Finds a New Target, Confronts Bill Gates Over Major Hypocrisy

The logs indicate that Schwerin met with aides of Joe and Jill Biden multiple times between 2009 and 2013.

“This organization is only mentioned in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz,” said a Wiki editor identified only as Alex.

The editor said that “keeping it around” meant the page could become “a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.”

Is this a form of liberal censorship?

Curtis Houck, Managing Editor of the Media Research Center, said the decision was a clear indication of bias.

“If a Trump-linked company had its Wikipedia page wiped or one from the Russia probe, it’s more than a safe bet to say that CNN would be dedicating multiple reporters to following the internet trail,” he said.

The decision was also condemned by respected legal analyst and professor at George Washington University Law School Jonathan Turley on his website.

“Any Wikipedia page could be a magnet for conspiracy theories, including the page on Hunter Biden himself. The fact is that this is a real company with real dealings that are the subject of a real criminal investigation,” he wrote.

Visitor Logs Show Joe Biden Met with Hunter's Business Partner at the White House: Report

Turley said the timing was suspicious.

“So Wikipedia killed it just as a United States Attorney is drilling down on financial dealings of Hunter Biden, including money received from foreign sources through Rosemont Seneca,” he wrote.

“The bias in the reference to the ‘conspiracy theories’ is glaring. While some clearly misstate the facts of the Hunter Biden dealings (on both sides of the controversy), the central role of the company in these dealings is no conspiracy theory.”

“I have long been a fan of Wikipedia and its noble purpose. For that reason, I am saddened by this move which seems to reject the essential pledge of the company. Wikipedia’s editors have been increasingly accused of bias in such decisions. However, this move is particularly raw and inexplicable. Wikipedia will lose the trust of many if it goes down the path of companies like Twitter in allowing staff to use its platform for their own political agendas,” he concluded.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




