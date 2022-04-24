An investment firm linked to Hunter Biden now has only a stub of an entry on Wikipedia after its editors decided it was “not notable.”

An archived discussion preserved on Wikipedia and reported about by the New York Post shows that the final decision to delete the page was made only days before a report in the New York Post would have brought attention to the firm.

Eric Schwerin, who at the time was president of the since-dissolved Rosemont Seneca Partners — which Hunter Biden helped found — met with Joe Biden on November 17, 2010, visitor logs document, the Post reported.

FYI:•Visitor logs from the Obama administration revealed that Joe Biden had met with his son Hunter’s top business partner in 2010

•Eric Schwerin, former president of Hunter’s now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca, made 19 trips to the White House from 2009 to 2015. $$ involved — Sandra Hughes (@SandraH94971406) April 24, 2022

The logs indicate that Schwerin met with aides of Joe and Jill Biden multiple times between 2009 and 2013.

“This organization is only mentioned in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz,” said a Wiki editor identified only as Alex.

The editor said that “keeping it around” meant the page could become “a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.”

Is this a form of liberal censorship? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (292 Votes) No: 2% (7 Votes)

Curtis Houck, Managing Editor of the Media Research Center, said the decision was a clear indication of bias.

“If a Trump-linked company had its Wikipedia page wiped or one from the Russia probe, it’s more than a safe bet to say that CNN would be dedicating multiple reporters to following the internet trail,” he said.

A Wikipedia editor known only as “Alex” wrote that the company was simply “not notable”—an absurd claim reminiscent of the recent claim by Atlantic Magazine’s writer Anne Applebaum that she did not cover the scandal because it simply was “not interesting.” https://t.co/vCKSQjYF4M — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 24, 2022

The decision was also condemned by respected legal analyst and professor at George Washington University Law School Jonathan Turley on his website.

“Any Wikipedia page could be a magnet for conspiracy theories, including the page on Hunter Biden himself. The fact is that this is a real company with real dealings that are the subject of a real criminal investigation,” he wrote.

Turley said the timing was suspicious.

“So Wikipedia killed it just as a United States Attorney is drilling down on financial dealings of Hunter Biden, including money received from foreign sources through Rosemont Seneca,” he wrote.

“The bias in the reference to the ‘conspiracy theories’ is glaring. While some clearly misstate the facts of the Hunter Biden dealings (on both sides of the controversy), the central role of the company in these dealings is no conspiracy theory.”

Elon Musk calls out Wikipedia’s bias and its editors’ complicated relationship with facts: What he saidhttps://t.co/wWuA7keHs7 — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) April 22, 2022

“I have long been a fan of Wikipedia and its noble purpose. For that reason, I am saddened by this move which seems to reject the essential pledge of the company. Wikipedia’s editors have been increasingly accused of bias in such decisions. However, this move is particularly raw and inexplicable. Wikipedia will lose the trust of many if it goes down the path of companies like Twitter in allowing staff to use its platform for their own political agendas,” he concluded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.