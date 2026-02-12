Wild Exchange: Nadler Makes Mistake of Insulting Bondi, Triggering a Scorched Earth Response Where She Brings the Receipts on His Hypocrisy and 'Gutter' Behavior

Attorney General Pam Bondi laid out House Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York and Jamie Raskin of Maryland as they tried to attack her during a House hearing on the Epstein files.

In video of the confrontation posted to Rumble, Bondi waited for Nadler to complete his litany of questions for the Trump administration, which ended with the Democrat demanding how many associates of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein she had indicted.

“First, you showed, I find it –,” Bondi began before Nadler interrupted to demand an answer.

“Excuse me! I’m going to answer the question,” Bondi said, pointing angrily at Nadler.

“Answer my question,” Nadler said.

“No! I’m going to answer the question the way I want to answer the question. Your theatrics are ridiculous,” she said, adding, “Chairman Jordan, I’m not going to get in the gutter with these people, but I’m going to answer the question.”

As Nadler complained about his time being used up, Bondi said, “I think it’s very interesting that he talks about they indicted — the president said they indicted him twice! They sure did… They don’t like the answer, Chairman, because it’s honest. He asked a four-minute question, and I am going to answer.”

Raskin then jumped in to scold Bondi, saying, “You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch. Not on our time, no way. And I told you about that, Attorney General, before you started.”

“You don’t tell me anything, you washed-up loser lawyer! You’re not even a lawyer,” Bondi fired back.

After Nadler used up the rest of the allotted time and then some criticizing Bondi, she used her time to offer a defense of President Donald Trump.

“First, he brought up the president saying, ‘They indicted me twice.’ They sure did. They tried to impeach him twice, and you, Mr. Nadler, were one of the leads on the impeachment. I was on the other side. I lived that with you,” she said.

“During impeachment, you said the president conspired, sought foreign interference in the 2016 election. Robert Mueller found no evidence, none, of foreign interference in 2016. Have you apologized to President Trump? Have you apologized to President Trump, all of you who participated in those impeachment hearings against Donald Trump?” she said.

“You all should be apologizing! You sit here and you attack the President, and I am not going to have it. I’m not going to put up with it. You know, all they want to do — the American people need to know this: They are talking about Epstein today. This has been around since the Obama administration,” she said.

“This administration released over 3 million pages of documents, over 3 million, and Donald Trump signed that law to release all of those documents. He is the most transparent president in the nation’s history, and none of them, none of them, asked Merrick Garland over the last four years one word about Jeffrey Epstein. How ironic is that?” she said.

She claimed that Democrats are using the Epstein case in an attempt to distract from Trump’s achievements.

“You know why? Because Donald Trump, the Dow, the Dow right now is over — the Dow is over 50,000! I don’t know why you’re laughing. You’re a great stock trader, as I hear, Raskin. The Dow is over 50,000 right now, the S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records! Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about. We should be talking about making Americans safe. We should be talking about — what does the Dow have to do with anything? That’s what they just asked? Are you kidding?” she said.

“The Dow has shattered 50,000 for the first time. This is crazy. They said it couldn’t be done in four years, yet President Trump has done it in one year. National median rents have fallen to a four-year low thanks to Donald Trump. That’s why they want to focus on Epstein and our most transparent president in the nation’s history,” she said.

“The murder rate, as I said, has plummeted to a 125-year low, thanks to Donald Trump. For an unprecedented, unprecedented, nine straight months there were zero illegal border crossings at the southern border. That’s what we should be focused on — all the great work that this president has done and will continue to do to keep America safe and to make Americans safe,” she said.

