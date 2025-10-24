Share
News

Wild Footage: Coast Guard Opens Fire as U-Haul Truck Drives Straight at Base Gate During Protest

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2025 at 6:44am
Share

A protest against a proposed surge of federal agents to crack down on illegal immigration in the San Francisco Bay Area led to gunfire from the Coast Guard after a truck tried to ram a base gate.

TV station KCRA dubbed the gathering of hundreds “mostly peaceful” as protesters blocked access to the base on Coast Guard island, despite President Donald Trump having called off his proposed surge of federal agents into the area.

But peaceful intentions were not universally shared.

“At approximately 10:00 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

“Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse,” the post continued.


“When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire.

“No Coast Guard personnel were injured during the incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency for this investigation and we are coordinating with our law enforcement partners.”



KPIX photographer Rick Villaroman witnessed the incident, according to CBS.

“He just hit the gas and sped towards them,” Villaroman said.

“And that’s when they opened fire. About 20 to 30 rounds.”

Related:
Footage: Massive Explosion Rocks Cargo Ship Near Site of Downed Baltimore Bridge

“The driver of the U-Haul came back, parked it down this street here, and walked out and left,” Villaroman explained.

As shown in the video, the driver was masked.

No injuries were reported; neither were any arrests.

Trump posted on Truth Social that friends in San Francisco urged him to cancel the surge.

“The Federal Government was preparing to ‘surge’ San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress,” Trump wrote.

“I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around. I told him I think he is making a mistake, because we can do it much faster, and remove the criminals that the Law does not permit him to remove.

“I told him, ‘It’s an easier process if we do it, faster, stronger, and safer but, let’s see how you do?’ The people of San Francisco have come together on fighting Crime, especially since we began to take charge of that very nasty subject,” Trump explained.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Trump Hits Canada with Tariff Hike Over 'Hostile Act,' Demands Misleading Reagan Ad Be Taken Down
'I Am Not Done': Harris Teases 2028 White House Run
Letitia James and James Comey Indictments in Jeopardy as They Challenge Legality of Prosecutor's Appointment
Markets 'On Fire' After Inflation Numbers Come in Lower Than Expected
Man Charged with Motel Murder After Being Arrested and Released Over 40 Times
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation