Wild Footage: Coast Guard Opens Fire as U-Haul Truck Drives Straight at Base Gate During Protest

A protest against a proposed surge of federal agents to crack down on illegal immigration in the San Francisco Bay Area led to gunfire from the Coast Guard after a truck tried to ram a base gate.

TV station KCRA dubbed the gathering of hundreds “mostly peaceful” as protesters blocked access to the base on Coast Guard island, despite President Donald Trump having called off his proposed surge of federal agents into the area.

But peaceful intentions were not universally shared.

“At approximately 10:00 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

“Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse,” the post continued.

“When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire.

“No Coast Guard personnel were injured during the incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency for this investigation and we are coordinating with our law enforcement partners.”







KPIX photographer Rick Villaroman witnessed the incident, according to CBS.

“He just hit the gas and sped towards them,” Villaroman said.

“And that’s when they opened fire. About 20 to 30 rounds.”

Coast Guard Island security personnel in Oakland opened fire on U-Haul truck which accelerated backwards at base entrance amid this evening’s Ice protest around 10pm. The driver then took off. We’re working to confirm further details and whether or not anyone was injured. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/667ACbflWP — Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) October 24, 2025

“The driver of the U-Haul came back, parked it down this street here, and walked out and left,” Villaroman explained.

As shown in the video, the driver was masked.

No injuries were reported; neither were any arrests.

Trump posted on Truth Social that friends in San Francisco urged him to cancel the surge.

“The Federal Government was preparing to ‘surge’ San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress,” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 10.23.25 01:03 PM EST The Federal Government was preparing to “surge” San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 23, 2025

“I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around. I told him I think he is making a mistake, because we can do it much faster, and remove the criminals that the Law does not permit him to remove.

“I told him, ‘It’s an easier process if we do it, faster, stronger, and safer but, let’s see how you do?’ The people of San Francisco have come together on fighting Crime, especially since we began to take charge of that very nasty subject,” Trump explained.

