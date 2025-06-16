Wild Footage: Iranian State Network Rocked by Israeli Attack During Live Broadcast

As the tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, a viral video has shown a rare, inside look at some of the chaos erupting.

Monday morning, a viral video purported to show the inside of a studio for Iranian state media as it was rocked by an Israeli barrage — seemingly mid-broadcast.

You can check it out for yourself below:

WARNING: This following video contains footage that some readers may find disturbing.

BREAKING: The moment of the attack on IRIB (Iran State Broadcaster) pic.twitter.com/CVU26HHFub — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) June 16, 2025

While speaking sternly with her finger out, the hijab-wearing broadcaster was reporting when a sudden loud noise was heard, followed by rumbling and her background screen going black.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defense Forces have confirmed that it hit the state broadcaster in Tehran.

Additionally, the IDF claimed that the target was actually of military importance.

“This center was used by the armed forces to advance military operations under civilian cover, using its own means and assets,” the IDF said.

The IDF also claimed that it called ahead into the bombing area, warning as many people to evacuate as it could.

“The strike was also carried out in a targeted manner to minimize harm to uninvolved [civilians] as much as possible,” the IDF added.

“[T]he Iranian regime’s propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority was struck by the IDF following a wide-scale evacuation of local residents,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, per the Times.

Katz also proclaimed that Israel would “strike the Iranian dictator everywhere.”

The Times of Israel also noted that the latest Iranian ballistic missile response to this attack failed to make much of a dent.

“There are no reports of impacts or injuries in the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel,” the outlet reported.

It added that, per the IDF, “a small number of missiles were launched in the attack.”

That telling juxtaposition between the viral attack on state media and facile counterattack highlights a shocking new report from The Wall Street Journal.

In it, the Journal claimed that various Arab intermediaries have gotten the word out that Iran wishes to de-escalate the situation amid the prospect of America entering the fray.

“But with Israeli warplanes able to fly freely over the capital and Iranian counterattacks inflicting minimal damage, Israeli leaders have little incentive to halt their assault before doing more to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites and further weaken the theocratic government’s hold on power,” the Journal reported

President Donald Trump has made clear that the quickest path to a resolution is for Iran to swiftly return to the negotiating table with regards to the country’s nuclear enrichment programs.

Iranian state television has since started re-broadcasting, according to the Times.

