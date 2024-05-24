Wild Footage Shows Wind Farm Completely Devastated by...High Winds

There really is such a thing as too much.

A handful of wind turbines in southwest Iowa belonging to the energy company MidAmerica suffered immense damage on Tuesday after a tornado blew through the area, overwhelming the green energy producers, according to KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids.

Video footage captured the wreckage of the destroyed turbines, honing in on one that caught fire and filled the air with black smoke.

The drone images from storm chaser Jordan Hall were shared by MyRadar Weather on X.

Tornado ripped down multiple wind turbines and left one in flames. Drone video captured by @JordanHallWX shows impact craters almost 6 feet deep north of Prescott, Iowa.#iawx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/GGPDSHzk59 — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 22, 2024

“We’re thankful no one in the area was injured by the turbine collapses,” MidAmerica spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said in a statement, according to KGAN.

“Our thoughts are with those in nearby Greenfield who lost their lives, as well as the many others who were hurt or lost their homes due to the same severe storm outbreak,” she said.

The powerful EF4 tornado tore through the town, killing four people and injuring 35 others, according to the Des Moines Register.

The turbines, just north of nearby Prescott, recorded wind speeds over 100 mph before the sensors began to fail, KGAN reported.

While these white behemoths are designed to take numerous types of weather, they face certain limitations.

“Few structures can withstand a direct hit by a powerful tornado such as what we experienced on Tuesday,” Hoffman said.

Unfortunately, those limitations are something that green energy advocates are simply going to have to live with.

Every form of “renewable” energy comes with a cost.

Of course, all of them rely on batteries, which are nonrenewable, but even outside of that, solar farms need immense land and maintenance, wind turbines can succumb to immense storms, and so on.

Liberals don’t seem to be aware of the drawbacks of “green” energy, carrying a belief that as long as it isn’t oil and gas, it has no flaws.

Drawbacks are far from something to completely scrap the ideas over as they can have immense positives to them.

As The New York Times reported, Iowa got about two-thirds of its electricity from renewable resources in 2022, with almost all of it from wind farms.

But when considering these options, the full list of positives and negatives needs to be considered rather than just hyper-focusing on the aspect that best serves an agenda.

