Wild Video Shows the Moment a Moving Truck Ends Up on a House Roof

One moment Monday afternoon, Denis Lefebvre was driving down the road in Alban, Ontario, Canada, on his way home from work, with his dashcam taking in the calm sights of his drive.

Then the little white square way up the road did something bizarre.

Video from Lefebvre’s dashcam shows a Penske rental moving truck drifting off the road, then apparently hitting a ditch.

But the vehicle ballet did not end there.

The truck then hit a power pole just right — or wrong depending upon one’s perspective — and sent the truck airborne until it found a nice cozy spot to rest with its front wheels on the ground and its back firmly parked on the roof of a house.

Sharon Gauthier posted Lefebvre’s video on Facebook with the caption, “GOSH …. Denis witnessed this on his way home from work today. Caught on dashcam.”

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Michelle Coulombe summed up the incident for Bay Today.

“The eastbound commercial motor vehicle drove off the roadway into a driveway culvert and then struck a hydro pole which caused the back of the vehicle to lift up and land on the roof of a house,” he said.

Coulombe said the strange accident was a first.

“We’ve seen people drive into commercial buildings or homes. But a big truck like that to land on the roof of a house. No. Never,” he told CBC.

The owner of the house, whose name was withheld by CBC, said he was standing in his driveway when the incident took place.

His initial inspection showed that some cracked walls were the worst of the damage.

He added, however, that he would be staying in his garage until crews turned the power back on to his house and the oil furnace inside could be safely started up again.

The driver was not injured, police said, nor was his passenger. The driver can be seen at the end of the dashcam video staring at the truck in disbelief.

Police said the 24-year-old man driving the truck was from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, but did not give his name. He was charged with careless driving.

Highway 64, where the incident took place, was closed from the time of the accident until about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Distracted driving “could kill you or someone you love,” police said, according to The Sudbury Star. “Drive responsibly and respect the lives of everyone on Ontario roads.”

