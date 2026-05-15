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A stock image of a police car with flashing lights.
A stock image of a police car with flashing lights. (shaunl / Getty Images)

Wild Video: Suspect's Car Ramps OVER Another Vehicle During Dramatic Police Chase

 By Jack Davis  May 15, 2026 at 10:53am
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A car involved in a high-speed chase in Wisconsin went airborne as its driver tried to elude police.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office released video of a chase that began when a driver fled from a traffic stop on May 9, according to WITI-TV in Milwaukee.

The incident began after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 41.

Because the car was associated with an active felony warrant from Kenosha County, the trooper called for backup.

A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy responded, as did another trooper, but the vehicle then drove away.

The vehicle was spotted leaving the highway, leading to a pursuit.

After zipping through a parking lot and a few streets, according to WITI, the chase resumed on I-41 until the suspect vehicle went out of control while trying to leave the highway.

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The vehicle left the pavement, went down into a ditch before zooming up an embankment.

At that point, it became airborne and cleared a passing vehicle as it crossed a street before finally coming to rest in a field. Unbelievably, the vehicle apparently landed safely.

The vehicle chase was done, but the foot chase was just beginning.

The driver tried to run but was tased.

Dewayne Stokes, 44, of Milwaukee, was detained.

In all, the chase covered 4.5 miles.

At the time of the chase, Stokes was out on bond for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to WITI. He did not show up for court last year, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

After a pit stop at a hospital to deal with what deputies called minor injuries, Stokes was parked in jail.

According to WISN-TV in Milwaukee, the sheriff’s office said the charges against Stokes include fleeing and eluding an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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