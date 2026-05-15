Wild Video: Suspect's Car Ramps OVER Another Vehicle During Dramatic Police Chase

A car involved in a high-speed chase in Wisconsin went airborne as its driver tried to elude police.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office released video of a chase that began when a driver fled from a traffic stop on May 9, according to WITI-TV in Milwaukee.

The incident began after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 41.

Because the car was associated with an active felony warrant from Kenosha County, the trooper called for backup.

A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy responded, as did another trooper, but the vehicle then drove away.

Footage released by authorities in Wisconsin shows a suspect’s car go flying over another vehicle as they attempted to flee. The suspect, who is being held on multiple charges, was eventually arrested after a short foot chase, officials said. https://t.co/k49wKvl3pK pic.twitter.com/vkphFcC8s2 — ABC News (@ABC) May 15, 2026

The vehicle was spotted leaving the highway, leading to a pursuit.

After zipping through a parking lot and a few streets, according to WITI, the chase resumed on I-41 until the suspect vehicle went out of control while trying to leave the highway.

The vehicle left the pavement, went down into a ditch before zooming up an embankment.

At that point, it became airborne and cleared a passing vehicle as it crossed a street before finally coming to rest in a field. Unbelievably, the vehicle apparently landed safely.

The vehicle chase was done, but the foot chase was just beginning.

Dewayne Stokes (44) reportedly had multiple felony warrants, including one for running from the police previously, when he ran from the police in Wisconsin earlier this week. He was unable to get away this time and went airborne in the process. Drive accordingly…#rural… pic.twitter.com/fKKBdMlAlT — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 14, 2026

The driver tried to run but was tased.

Dewayne Stokes, 44, of Milwaukee, was detained.

In all, the chase covered 4.5 miles.

At the time of the chase, Stokes was out on bond for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to WITI. He did not show up for court last year, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

After a pit stop at a hospital to deal with what deputies called minor injuries, Stokes was parked in jail.

According to WISN-TV in Milwaukee, the sheriff’s office said the charges against Stokes include fleeing and eluding an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

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