Californians are waking up to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s incompetence as they see their state continue to burn.

On Thursday, a clip filmed by Sky News and posted to social media platform X, showed one woman running up to Newsom as he is about to enter a black SUV — demanding answers.

Newsom was taken completely off guard.

After being told that he had just walked by the remnants of her daughter’s school, Newsom attempted to completely sidestep the altercation by lying about being on a call with President Joe Biden.

“I’m literally talking to the president right now to specifically answer the question of what we can do for you and your daughter,” he told her, hoping that would end the exchange.

The woman only pressed him, asking, “Can I hear? Can I hear your call? Because I don’t believe it.”

Newsom — caught with his pants down in a blatant lie concocted to make her go away — had to think of an explanation fast as to why this woman wasn’t going to be hearing Biden on the line.

Pointing to his phone screen, Newsom tried to find his words. “I’m sorry — There’s literally — I’ve tried five times. That’s why I’m walking around to make the call.”

This woman was absolutely not letting Newsom off the hook, demanding to know, “Why is the president not taking your call?”

“Because it’s not going through,” he stated, almost begging her to go away.

“Let’s get it. I want to be here when you call the president,” she insisted.

Newsom tried to politick his way out of the exchange only for her questions to continue, this time about water shortages. “Why was there no water in the hydrants, governor?” she asked. “I would fill up the hydrants myself! But would you do that?”

Newsom, trying to open the door to the SUV and make his escape, insisted, “I would do whatever I can,” only for her to interrupt, “But you’re not!”

It was then that Newsom was finally able to step into the vehicle to get away.

It’s no wonder there are calls for Newsom to resign.

He only knows how to lie and give boilerplate political answers — even when his own constituents are starring him in the face with a look of desperation.

He does not care about California or the people that live there and have seen their lives destroyed. He is a careerist trying in earnest to save himself while dodging accountability.

It is hard to believe his governorship would survive this disaster.

Hopefully, this woman spreads the word that when confronted about the crisis, all he did was run.

