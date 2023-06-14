Wildly Popular Country Star Abruptly Dropped By Label After Second Sexual Assault Allegation

Country music singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label amid a second sexual assault allegation and lawsuit in as many months.

The allegations stem from two separate lawsuits filed in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee — one of which was filed by Allen’s former day-to-day manager.

The woman, whose name has not been shared publicly, claims that Allen raped her repeatedly throughout an 18-month period beginning in 2021, Variety reported.

She has filed a lawsuit under the name Jane Doe that accuses the singer of sexual trafficking, battery and assault.

“I was disconnected from my body, feeling a sense of panic,” she told Variety of one alleged encounter in a hotel with the singer.

“He held me in place. At that point, any physical will was just out the door. I was pretty much paralyzed.”

The woman also claims Allen’s management company Wide Open Music knew of the behavior and was negligent when it failed to protect her from the singer.

A second lawsuit was filed last week by a second woman who has accused Allen of a sexual assault on an airplane and filming the encounter, the Associated Press reported.

The woman, who has also filed her lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, claims that Allen secretly filmed her using his phone during the encounter.

Should those accused of crimes lose their jobs before being proven guilty in a court of law? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (4 Votes) No: 90% (37 Votes)

She said she discovered the phone, later took it from him reported the incident to police.

In a statement released on Monday, the Nashville-based BBR Music Group said it had “dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, he is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

Allen has now been dropped by his publicity company, Full Coverage Communications, and he faces being suspended from United Talent Agency.

The singer was supposed to perform at last month’s CMA Fest but the set was canceled after the first lawsuit was filed, Billboard reported.

Allen issued a statement to Variety in which he denied the alleged predatory behavior.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen said of the first accuser, his former day-to-day manager.

He did say the pair had an ongoing “sexual relationship” that lasted almost two years.

“During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” he added. “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives.”

Allen concluded:

“The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

The singer has not publicly responded to the second accuser’s sexual assault allegations.

Elizabeth Fegan, the attorney representing both women, said in a statement saying that there are other women with similar allegations against Allen.

“Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences,” the attorney said, the AP reported. “Jane Doe 2’s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior.”

She continued, “We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force.”

Fegan concluded, “The law is clear — anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop.”

In a comment to Variety, Fegan called Allen “dangerous.”

Allen was the first black singer to debut his career with a No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2018 with his song “Best Shot.”

He is also known for his country music hits “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Allen won the New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.