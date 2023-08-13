Will Budweiser Have a Savior? Millionaire Heir Wants to 'Make Bud Light Great Again'

The heir of the Anheuser-Busch family fortune won’t rule out restoring the former King of Beer after its downfall amid a disastrous marketing partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Billy Busch addressed the topic of revitalizing Bud Light in a Friday interview with conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

Busch’s family was bought out of Anheuser-Busch by a Belgian brewing company in a 2008 transaction, according to Newsweek.

However, Anheuser-Busch’s financial troubles have led Busch to consider reclaiming the company’s most well-known and toxic beer brands.

“I know Anheuser-Busch InBev just sold off eight brands and if they ever decide to sell the Bud Light brand they could sell it to me,” Busch said of the possibility.

Anheuser-Busch Heir Billy Busch hints at buying back Bud Light after catastrophic brand implosion: “I think we can Make Bud Light Great Again.” pic.twitter.com/1TifT3IqE1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

Busch addressed the idea of pooling an investment group together to reclaim the once-iconic American beer brand.

“I’d sure as heck try to pull some people together and buy that brand because I think we can make Bud Light great again.”

The enduring, impromptu boycott against Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch has forced the company into a position where it’s selling eight of its smaller beer brands, according to Fox Business.

Billy Busch also criticized Anheuser-Busch’s decision to market its beer with the aid of a leftist culture warrior considered toxic to conservative drinkers.

Busch identified the company’s marketing staff as a problem, accusing them of losing touch with Bud Light drinkers.

“I would have first said ‘watch out who the marketing people are that you hire’ — they’re these young, woke … who want to push political agendas down your throat coming out of these woke schools,” the Busch heir advised his former family company, according to Newsweek.

“Coming out with an ad the beer drinker can’t relate to just doesn’t make any sense.”

Busch contrasted his family’s business practices with Anheuser-Busch’s corporate practices.

“You had to know who your audience was,” Busch said of one key to success in the company’s glory days.

Anheuser-Busch Heir Billy Busch recalls what made the family company successful before being taken over by outside woke corporate management: “You had to know who your audience was.” pic.twitter.com/wAptNRaepf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

Busch has stated that Anheuser-Busch’s founders are “rolling in their graves” due to the company’s direction.

