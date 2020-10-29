Rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known by his stage name Lil Wayne, announced his support for President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Carter tweeted that he had a “great meeting” with the president.

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” the rapper continued.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The move comes days before the 2020 presidential election.

Several other prominent rappers have endorsed Trump for president, including Kanye West, 50 Cent and Lil Pump.

West announced his own presidential bid on July 4.

