Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

'He Will and Can Get It Done': Another Popular Rapper Endorses President Trump

Rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known by his stage name Lil Wayne, announced his support for President Donald Trump on Oct. 29, 2020.@LilTunechi / TwitterRapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known by his stage name Lil Wayne, announced his support for President Donald Trump on Oct. 29, 2020. (@LilTunechi / Twitter)

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published October 29, 2020 at 4:32pm
P Share Print

Rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known by his stage name Lil Wayne, announced his support for President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Carter tweeted that he had a “great meeting” with the president.

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” the rapper continued.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The move comes days before the 2020 presidential election.

Several other prominent rappers have endorsed Trump for president, including Kanye West, 50 Cent and Lil Pump.

West announced his own presidential bid on July 4.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Mary Margaret Olohan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







'He Will and Can Get It Done': Another Popular Rapper Endorses President Trump
Disgraced White Professor Gets Caught Pretending To Be Minority
Joe Biden Calls Hunter ‘The Smartest Guy I Know’
Judge Steps In After Dem Official Bans Open Carry at Polling Places
DOJ: CCP Hired Ex-NYPD Officer in Conspiracy To Stalk, Threaten Chinese National Living in US
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×