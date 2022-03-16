Will the GOP Stand Up? Rep Calls to Impeach Biden's Open Borders Kingpin for 'Abandonment' of Border Laws

A Texas Republican is urging his peers in Congress to commit to the impeachment of the man overseeing the nation’s porous border under President Joe Biden.

In a letter to his fellow House Republicans on Wednesday, Rep. Chip Roy called upon his colleagues to commit to the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who he said has “embarked on the purposeful abandonment of the laws of the United States.”

The congressman, who represents a San Antonio-area district, said the U.S. border with Mexico “is more dangerous, broken, and unsecure than ever” and “demands our immediate attention and collective call” for Mayorkas’ impeachment.

“His actions have resulted in the death and endangerment of Americans, damage to property and communities across the border, loss of operational control of our border to dangerous cartels imprisoning thousands of migrants sold into human trafficking, and the fueling of deadly drug poisonings of thousands of Americans,” Roy said.

“It is most certainly a ‘high crime or misdemeanor’ for a public officer to purposefully endanger Americans while willfully ignoring one’s oath to enforce our laws,” he wrote.

“Impeaching Secretary Mayorkas is our duty.”



Mayorkas has overseen the erosion of fundamental border security measures and gutted the enforcement of immigration law during his tenure, with record-setting levels of illegal immigrants flooding across the border.

Meanwhile, deportations have dropped by more than 70 percent under the watch of Biden and Mayorkas.

Mayorkas is responsible for shelving former President Donald Trump’s game-changing “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols.

The rule required asylum seekers to await the adjudication of their claims in the immigration courts before receiving U.S. residency.

Roy is calling on House Republicans to begin an impeachment effort targeting Mayorkas before the November midterm elections, when the GOP hopes to seize the House Majority.

It’s possible Mayorkas could face articles of impeachment if Republicans control the House, which would lead to a trial in the Senate.

Convicting a Cabinet secretary requires a two-thirds vote in the upper chamber, just like impeaching a president.

Mayorkas’ tenure has resulted in the demoralization of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is subordinate to the Department of Homeland Security.

CBP agents have slammed leaders they say don’t care about border security, instead hoping to import as many migrants as possible to shore up the Democratic Party’s political prospects.

In spite of a crisis under his leadership, Mayorkas said in November that he would give himself “an A for effort in investment in mission and support of our workforce.”

