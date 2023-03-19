Parler Share
News
Former President Donald Trump, pictured addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference March 4.
Former President Donald Trump, pictured addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference March 4, could be indicted this week by a Manhattan grand jury. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Here's What Will Happen to Donald Trump Immediately If He Is Arrested

 By Jack Davis  March 19, 2023 at 6:49am
Parler Share

If the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office moves forward with an indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump, it would set in motion a series of legal proceedings that could last well into the 2024 presidential campaign.

On Friday, NBC News reported that an indictment against Trump could come this week related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, when she was claiming she had an affair with Trump, something he has always denied. On Saturday Trump posted a call for action in two blazing all-caps posts on his Truth Social platform.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote, adding, ”PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”.

If Trump is indicted, he could go to Manhattan Criminal Court to surrender himself, according to The New York Times.

After the charge, there would be fingerprinting and a mugshot. The Times reported felony defendants are usually in handcuffs, but that might not hold true for Trump.

Trending:
After Trump Arrest Story Hits, McCarthy Issues Immediate Orders to Help Ex-POTUS

He also might not be placed in a cell, for security reasons, the Times wrote.

After his court sessions, the Times predicted Trump would be freed on his recognizance.

On average, criminal cases in New York take more than a year to reach trial, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a  former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney, said, according to Reuters.

Do you think conservatives should be careful about protesting?

That means Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, could be on trial in the closing months of the 2024 presidential campaign,

“This is so unprecedented that it’s hard for me to say,” Agnifilo told Reuters. “I think it’s tricky.”

The core of the charge against Trump is an allegation that the payments to Daniels were on the books of the Trump Organization as legal services, which prosecutors are saying could be a falsification of business records, which is usually a misdemeanor.

Calling that a felony under state election law would give Trump grounds to appeal the politically explosive charge.

Related:
Manhattan DA Responds After Trump's Calls for Protest After Arrest Announcement: Report

Trump could also fight the charge arguing that the five-year statute of limitations had expired, Reuters wrote.

“There’s a whole host of possibilities,” David Shapiro, a former FBI agent and prosecutor and a lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told Reuters.

“This is a dream case for defense attorneys.”

Trump’s prediction of a Tuesday arrest may not happen, according to Insider.

Citing sources it did not name, the site reported that the final witness to testify before a grand jury had been scheduled to testify Monday, but was no longer doing so, throwing any potential indictment timetable into doubt.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NHL Goalie Issues Best Response We've Ever Read After League Demands He Wear LGBT Jersey
Manhattan DA Responds After Trump's Calls for Protest After Arrest Announcement: Report
Here's What Will Happen to Donald Trump Immediately If He Is Arrested
After Trump Arrest Story Hits, McCarthy Issues Immediate Orders to Help Ex-POTUS
Heart-Stopping: Camera Catches Potential 'Jugging' as Nurse Runs for His Life
See more...

Conversation