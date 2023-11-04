Share
News

What Will Happen to Matthew Perry's Reported $20M Per Year 'Friends' Residuals?

 By Bryan Chai  November 4, 2023 at 11:42am
Share

Whatever one may think of the quality of the wildly popular sitcom “Friends,” the quantity of the show can’t be denied.

That’s because the beloved NBC show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, is pretty much ubiquitous on cable television in 2023.

From TBS to Nick at Nite to any number of local channels, from hospital waiting rooms to airport bars, there’s a pretty good chance that “Friends” is airing somewhere — nearly 20 years after the series finale.

For the six actors who comprised the show’s central cast — Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox — that means those residual checks are frequent and hefty.

As to just how hefty, there doesn’t appear to be any particularly up-to-date data, but a 2015 report from USA Today illustrated the enduring popularity — and profitability — of “Friends.”

Trending:
Docs Reveal Where Adam Schiff Has Been Living for Past 2 Decades - It's Not California

According to the report, the six core actors secured a deal to receive 2 percent of syndication income. That 2 percent amounted to a whopping $20 million annually for each of them — a figure that could be even higher now.

(Of course, even if the actors didn’t receive a dime of syndication money, “Friends” was an immensely lucrative venture for them regardless. For the show’s final few seasons, they were reportedly bringing in $1 million per episode.)

But what will become of Perry’s residual checks following his unexpected death last week?

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe?

Charlie Douglas, a certified financial planner and president of HH Legacy Investments in Atlanta, told CNBC that there are three possibilities.

One option is that Perry could have named a beneficiary to receive his residual payments through his actors’ union.

A second option would involve Perry having named a trust. CNBC noted that a trust, unlike a will, is not a matter of public record, so the beneficiary may never be known.

A third option is that Perry, who was unmarried and had no children, did not name any sort of beneficiary.

In that case, the state would determine what happens to Perry’s future earnings — and that would be California, where Perry resided.

If that happens, the likeliest scenario is that Perry’s parents would receive his residuals, Douglas said. They could also give up their rights to the money and let it go to Perry’s half-siblings.

Related:
NFL Blasted for Levying Five-Figure Fine Over Basic Play: 'Ridiculously Soft and Feminine'

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

 

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

 

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

 

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

 

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.

 

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NFL Blasted for Levying Five-Figure Fine Over Basic Play: 'Ridiculously Soft and Feminine'
How Much Should a Man Cry? Viral Clip of Sobbing College Football Superstar Sparks Debate
High School Becomes Epicenter of Horrific AI-Made Pornographic Images Investigation
Actress Brooke Shields Suffers Grand Mal Seizure, Warns What She Drank Before Had Everything to Do With It
Antifa Punk Tries to Rally Muslims Against a Conservative - It Backfires Spectacularly When He Brings Up LGBT
See more...

Conversation