Parler Share
Commentary

Will Nancy Pelosi Finally Be Dethroned? - McCarthy Makes Huge GOP Announcement

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 10, 2022 at 10:39am
Parler Share

For what has seemed like a particularly long 35 years, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has represented her California district in the U.S. House of Representatives, with two stints as House Speaker, becoming the first female ever to hold the coveted leadership position.

However, her time as second in line to assume the presidency could soon end if Republicans take majority control of the lower chamber, which could happen in the coming days as the remainder of the votes from the 2022 midterm elections are tallied and reported.

According to Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, long assumed to be the next speaker, will make a play for the top leadership position when Republicans officially gain the minimum of 218 House seats. The California Republican clarified his intentions this week in a letter to his GOP colleagues.

“Over the past century, Republicans had flipped the House from Democrats just four times: 1946, 1952, 1994, and 2010. Only twice did that flip occur in four years or less,” McCarthy wrote. “Yet in a hard-fought contest, our message and our candidates prevailed, winning key seats across the country, some in districts that President Biden carried just two years ago by double digits … This is no small feat.”

“I trust you know that earning the majority is only the beginning. Now, we will be measured by what we do with our majority. Now, the real work begins,” McCarthy added. “That is why I am running to serve as Speaker of the People’s House and humbly ask for your support.”

Trending:
Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

“I am determined to ensure that this majority reaches its full potential. I will be a listener every bit as much as a Speaker, striving to build consensus from the bottom-up rather than commanding the agenda from the top-down.”

There had been rumblings of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana making a play for the speakership, but he put those rumors to rest recently during a Fox News interview.

Instead, Scalise announced Wednesday that he’s making a run to be the next House majority leader, which would be second in command to the speakership.

Regarding Pelosi’s fate, it appears that her days are numbered. Should Republicans capture a House majority, her term as House Speaker will formally come to an end when the current term expires.

In the meantime, Republicans, if they hold the majority, will take a vote to determine who becomes the House Speaker at the start of the new term in 2023.

During a recent CNN interview, Pelosi revealed that her political future would likely be tied to her husband’s health in the wake of the midnight hammer attack last month that landed him in a hospital with a cracked skull.

“I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Related:
Nancy Pelosi Finally Speaks Out, Anchor Asks Her Point Blank if the Retirement Rumors Are True

Statements like that, combined with the fact that she’ll lose the gavel if Republicans win the House, point strongly toward the 82-year-old congresswoman calling it a career.

Let’s hope and pray that’s the case, because Pelosi has been nothing short of a thorn in the side of Republicans, especially former President Donald Trump, who she’s spent a considerable chunk of her final years in office pursuing through impeachments and, most recently, the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.

Do you think that Nancy Pelosi's reign is coming to an end?

While there might have been a time when Pelosi was more open to working across the political aisle, sadly, in recent years, and especially since the rise of the radical left flank of the Democratic Party, she’s fully embraced the wacky, hard-core progressive legislative agenda, which includes gems like the Green New Deal and “common sense” gun control laws.

With Pelosi out and McCarthy and Republicans calling the shots in the lower chamber, at the very least, the GOP can put a swift end to the Democrats’ agenda and perhaps illuminate a pathway to get this great nation back on the right track, so to speak.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




Will Nancy Pelosi Finally Be Dethroned? - McCarthy Makes Huge GOP Announcement
Fuel Emergency Declared in Multiple States - Will They Make It Through Winter?
It's Not Over Yet: Arizona County Issues Apology on Voting Machines, Reveals Shocking Number of Ballots Affected
Tiffany's Jewelry Tycoon Plunges from Cruise Ship Under Mysterious Circumstances
Voting Problems Hit Pennsylvania: Voters Switched to Casting Provisional Ballots - Report
See more...

Conversation