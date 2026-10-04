'He Will Never Quit': Jon Gruden Goes Wild on Stage for Republicans, Fires Up Crowd for GOP Candidate Jon Husted

Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden fired up Ohio voters Saturday as he campaigned for Republican Sen. Jon Husted.

Gruden coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 2003 Super Bowl victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, a team he would return to when he wrapped up his NFL coaching career, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

“Thank you guys, for being here. I love you guys,” Gruden said.

“I just came back for one reason and I’m from Ohio. My mom and dad are from Cleveland. I was born in Sandusky and I went to the University of Dayton and I’m damn proud of it, man.”

Super Bowl Winning Coach Jon Gruden Riles Up Crowd for Sen. Husted – 10/03/26 https://t.co/INzOZFPUj9 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 3, 2026

“Jon Husted is a lot more than my friend. He was a great player. He intercepted 17 passes on the gridiron. He was a great player,” he said.

Do you think Jon Husted has a better chance of winning with Jon Gruden's support? Yes, it boosts his chances No, it won't change much Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it boosts his chances 89% (25 votes) No, it won't change much 0% (0 votes) Not sure 11% (3 votes)

“And I know why he was a great player. It was because of his work ethic, and his commitment, and his native Dayton mental toughness. He will never quit, ever, on you or anybody. Let’s hear it for Husted.”

“Before you know it. Last thing I’m gonna say. Before you know it, this election is over, yes? It’s over,” Gruden said. “But what we gotta do is we gotta do our part. Early voting starts Tuesday. Can we be there or not? Let’s be there.”

“Let’s get Husted back in action. Let’s go. Thank you!” Gruden said as the crowd roared its enthusiasm.

President Donald Trump, who also came to Ohio Saturday to campaign for Husted, said the midterms election results will surprise pundits.

“I think we’re going to have a big surprise, because they don’t know what’s happening,” Trump said, according to NBC News.

“Just get out and vote,” Trump said. “If you do that, we’re going to win, and we’re going to win big.”

Trump noted that Republican turnout often dips when he is not on the ballot, but urged voters to turn out for Hused, facing his first election since being appointed to the seat formerly held by Vice President JD Vance, and Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy.

“When I run, we win,” Trump said. “But for some reason, when I don’t run, they draw 44 percent less people. So what I’m going to do is ask you to just pretend that I’m running, because if we do, and if you draw the people, you’re going to win, and we’re going to win big,” he said.

After the crowd chanted “four more years,” Trump said that would be his dream.

“I’d love to do the four-more-year thing,” Trump said before jabbing the media.

“We’re driving them totally crazy,” Trump said. “But I love doing it. I love being with you. I really do.”

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