'I Will NEVER SURRENDER': Defiant Trump Issues Response to Second Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump has now released an official statement on the second attempt on his life in just this election cycle.

On Sunday, Secret Service agents rushed Trump to safety after shots were fired at his Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump had been on a golf outing when Secret Service agents discovered an armed suspect reportedly approaching his position.

Shots rang out shortly thereafter. The shooter reportedly opened fire first.

The Secret Service returned fire.

Later on Sunday, Trump released an official statement on the shooting.

BREAKING: Update from former Pres. Trump: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.… pic.twitter.com/aSDjZOmJmR — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 15, 2024

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” Trump wrote.

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!

“I will always love you for supporting me.”

According to local ABC affiliate WPLG, a suspect believed to be the shooter was reportedly apprehended after fleeing the scene.

Local authorities identified and pulled over the shooter’s vehicle thanks to witness descriptions.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder described the man as being “relatively calm” and “not displaying a lot of emotions” during the arrest.

“There was a lone driver in the vehicle. That driver is now in custody,” Snyder said.

The assassination attempt took place roughly two months after Trump was shot during a previous attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally.

