Share
News
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.
Breaking
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

'I Will NEVER SURRENDER': Defiant Trump Issues Response to Second Assassination Attempt

 By Michael Austin  September 15, 2024 at 2:22pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump has now released an official statement on the second attempt on his life in just this election cycle.

On Sunday, Secret Service agents rushed Trump to safety after shots were fired at his Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump had been on a golf outing when Secret Service agents discovered an armed suspect reportedly approaching his position.

Shots rang out shortly thereafter. The shooter reportedly opened fire first.

The Secret Service returned fire.

Trending:
Did Tim Walz Call Kamala a 'Prostitutor?' VP Pick Under Fire After Comments About Harris Leave Viewers Stunned

Later on Sunday, Trump released an official statement on the shooting.

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” Trump wrote.

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!

“I will always love you for supporting me.”

According to local ABC affiliate WPLG, a suspect believed to be the shooter was reportedly apprehended after fleeing the scene.

Local authorities identified and pulled over the shooter’s vehicle thanks to witness descriptions.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder described the man as being “relatively calm” and “not displaying a lot of emotions” during the arrest.

Related:
Golf Course Shooting Was Assassination Attempt, Shooter Opened Fire First, Is Now in Custody - Report

“There was a lone driver in the vehicle. That driver is now in custody,” Snyder said.

The assassination attempt took place roughly two months after Trump was shot during a previous attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




'I Will NEVER SURRENDER': Defiant Trump Issues Response to Second Assassination Attempt
Golf Course Shooting Was Assassination Attempt, Shooter Opened Fire First, Is Now in Custody - Report
Musk to Hit Massive Financial Milestone, Set Record for Highest Net-Worth in World History
Video Reveals Anti-Trump Mark Cuban Promised to Vote For Trump if Dems Ever Went This Far: Now They Have
ABC Moderators Called Out as Double Standard Becomes Evident: 'A Disgraceful Failure'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation