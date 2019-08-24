We Will No Longer 'Respond with Logic': Iran Flexes Muscles with New Long-Range Missile System

The Islamic Republic of Iran issued another threat to the United States and its Western allies as it unveiled a brand-new long-range missile system.

When it comes to Western enemies, “talks are useless,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday in a televised speech to the nation, according to The Times of Israel.

“Now that our enemies do not accept logic, we cannot respond with logic,” Rouhani added, Fox News reported.

Rouhani’s speech came as the Middle Eastern nation, under immense pressure from the international community in recent weeks and determined to flex its muscles, revealed the newest addition to its surface-to-air missile defense program: the Bavar-373.

Iran unveils new missile defence system, calls US talks ‘useless’ https://t.co/KSvvaqFGKN pic.twitter.com/ZvhqSZ2lNF — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) August 22, 2019

Rather than respond to international pressure and surveillance with “logic,” Iran resolved to develop a defense system capable of recognizing up to 100 airborne targets at a time — and dispatching them with six different weapons.

“When the enemy launches a missile against us, we cannot give a speech and say: ‘Mr. Rocket, please do not hit our country and our innocent people,” Rouhani said.

“Rocket-launching sir, if you can please hit a button and self-destroy the missile in the air.”

The new system, reportedly developed and manufactured in Iran, is meant to improve upon the Russian army’s S-300 missile defense battery.

Iran pres @HassanRouhani unveiled the #bavar373, a long-range surface-to-air missile system able to recognize up to 100 targets simultaneously and confront them with six different weapons. The system could compete with Russian #S300 missile system. pic.twitter.com/ToDsb0TuFa — IRIB News Agency (@IribnewsEn) August 22, 2019

Iran is all too familiar with the Russian S-300, having received an unknown number from the Kremin in July, The Times of Israel reported.

Russia withheld the system from the Iranian military for some time, initially denying the nation use of the system in 2010 due to international sanctions. That decision was reversed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015.

Iran decided to up the ante and improve upon Russian missile defense systems in recent years as tensions between the nation and the U.S. began to escalate following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Those tensions flared dramatically earlier this summer when Iran shot down an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. called the attack “unprovoked,” saying the drone was within international air space. But Iran disputes that claim.

The Pentagon had similarly laid blame on Iran for explosive attacks carried out on two oil tankers in the strait just weeks prior. Iran disputed these allegations as well, despite contrary evidence presented by multiple international players.

The Middle Eastern nation has also been implicated in the downing of an American drone by Houthi rebels in Yemen in June, as well as another Aug. 14.

