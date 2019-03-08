Will the Party of Hate Please Raise Their Hand?

Over the past several months, and even years, many on the right have complained about the hypocrisy of the left. What is wrong when said by President Donald Trump or most any conservative, goes unnoticed when similar statements are made on the left. Red MAGA hats or an Ash Wednesday cross on the forehead on the right are offensive, but “pu—” hats and left-wing activists harassing veterans peacefully protesting on the left is freedom of speech.

While you may think the double standard ends at these seemingly trivial matters (which are by no means trivial), it gets even worse in government — the representatives of the American people.

In a Jan. 10, 2019 New York Times article, Rep. Steve King made the statement “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

King said, “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” and was immediately reprimanded, not only by the Democrats but also by most if not all his Republican colleagues. Soon after he was stripped of his committee assignments.

During a September 2009 health care speech that President Barack Obama made to Congress, Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina broke decorum by shouting “You lie!” at the president. Immediately he was censured and made to apologize to the president and Congress.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

However, when similar offenses are committed by the left, Democrats are seemingly confused as to how to respond. When referencing the work of AIPAC and their Jewish supporters Democratic Rep. Ilham Omar tweeted “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” referring to the influence that Jews (of which I am one) have in our government. In another tweet, she stated, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

After winning her congressional seat, Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib wrapped herself in a Palestinian flag to make her acceptance speech, yet following an anti-BDS Senate bill it was she who made the statement regarding Jewish Americans that “They forgot what country they represent.” Keep in mind that Israel is a U.S. ally.

Just before Thursday’s vote on the anti-hatred resolution, a campaign fundraising email from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “It’s official — AIPAC is coming after Alexandria, Ilhan and Rashida,” in support of her friend and colleague, Ilham Omar.

What we saw this week in the Democrat-controlled house of representatives is not only hypocritical, it is un-American. Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to be still scratching her head as how to respond. “I don’t think that the congresswoman is perhaps appreciate the full weight of how this was heard by other people, although I don’t believe it was intended in an anti-Semitic way,” Pelosi said. “It’s up to her to explain, but I do not believe she understood the full weight of the words.” Let’s ask Rep. Steve King if Speaker Pelosi gave him the benefit of the doubt. (For those looking for something to complain about, I am NOT condoning King’s comments).

So, you think that’s the only issue? …but wait, there’s more! After much hand-wringing, House Democrats put forth a resolution to reprimand Omar for her anti-Semitic remarks. OH WAIT! No, they didn’t do that, but in response they did put forth a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism.

BUT WAIT!! They couldn’t do that either. So, what did they do? The best the Democrat-controlled House of Representative could do was bring themselves to introduce and pass the anti-hate resolution, condemning hateful expressions of anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities.

This resolution on the face of it sounds pretty good — especially if you are looking to fundraise — but did it accomplish what it was set out to do — admonish Ilham Omar? Well let’s take a look at her response; in a statement made by Reps. Omar, Tlaib and Andre Carson, they said “Today is historic on many fronts. It’s the first time we have voted on a resolution condemning Anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation’s history. Anti-Muslim crimes have increased 99% from 2014-2016 and are still on the rise.” It is clear that this resolution had zero impact on Omar.

Nancy Pelosi, as well as Sens. Schumer, Sanders, Warren and the rest of the Democratic leadership, should be formally reprimanded for their standing with Reps. Omar and Tlaib.

Eli M. Gold is the senior vice-president of the London Center for Policy Research, a foreign policy and national security think-tank.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.