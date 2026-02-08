Share
Savannah Guthrie visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss her new book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" at Fox News Channel Studios on Feb. 27, 2024, in New York City.
Savannah Guthrie visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss her new book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" at Fox News Channel Studios on Feb. 27, 2024, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

'We Will Pay': Savannah Guthrie Responds to Kidnapper Demands Via Video

 By Jack Davis  February 8, 2026 at 8:00am
In a new message posted Saturday on social media, news anchor Savannah Guthrie told the kidnappers of her 84-year-old mother that “we will pay.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was apparently kidnapped from her home overnight Saturday.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Guthrie said on Instagram in a video, as noted by Variety.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace,” she continued.

“This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” she said.

Police have reported the receipt of ransom notes.

As noted by the Hollywood Reporter, Savannah Guthrie reached out on video Wednesday to whoever might be holding her mother.

“Our mom is our heart and our home. She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer,” she said then.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” Savannah said.

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please. Reach out to us,” she added.

Although authorities said they have no suspects in the apparent kidnapping, they are reviewing video in an attempt to track what’s being called a “vehicle of interest.”

A representative for Circle K said police visited a convenience store on Oracle Road in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The representative said the visit followed “a tip regarding a vehicle of interest, and our team has provided them access to the store’s surveillance video,” according to NBC News.

Officials have not said how the vehicle might fit into the investigation, if it does.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Friday he believes Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

“What I believe is that Nancy was removed from her home against her will, and that we need to find her. That’s what I believe. She’s still alive,” he said.

“I believe that I have no choice until something shows me, a piece of physical evidence shows me that that’s different,” he continued.

Nanos said that domestic staff at the house were all interviewed.

“I think there was a landscape crew, a pool maintenance crew, naturally the Uber driver, maybe a housekeeper. I think they have pretty much completed that. We’ve talked. They’ve all been very cooperative. They provided certain information that was helpful to us,” he said.

Officials have said they will not discuss evidence they collect, the New York Post reported.

“It is standard practice to seek any video available from nearby residences or businesses, that is part of the ongoing investigation,” a statement noted.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
