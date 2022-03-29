Share
Will Smith Issues Apology For Oscars 'Slap Heard Around the World'

 By Richard Moorhead  March 28, 2022 at 5:22pm
Will Smith issued a full apology for slapping Chris Rock in the face.

Smith, who won the award for Best Actor in Sunday night’s Oscars, came clean with a statement on Monday afternoon.

In his apology, Smith admitted his actions were “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Smith had been incensed by a joke Rock made about his wife.

Rock had suggested that Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from a hair condition, would appear in “GI Jane 2,” referencing a film about a bald-headed woman.

Should Smith face charges?

The assault has been called one of the strangest moments in the history of live television.

Smith had declined to issue an apology to Rock directly when accepting his award, apologizing for the altercation only to the Academy, which organizes the Oscars.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Smith’s apology appeared on his personal Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The apology came after some reports indicated that the Academy was considering revoking Smith’s Best Actor for the assault.

Smith could face other punishments from the Academy for his actions, including a temporary ban on attending future Oscars awards ceremonies.

Rock declined to file a police report after he was slapped, eschewing the possibility of criminal charges.

Observers had wondered how Smith was able to hit a man in the face in front of thousands of people and walk back to his seat as if nothing had happened.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Will Smith Issues Apology For Oscars 'Slap Heard Around the World'
Conversation