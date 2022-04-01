British comedian Ricky Gervais said he would have roasted Will Smith had he hosted the Academy Awards, except he wouldn’t have made a mild joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness. Instead, he would’ve gone for the jugular by mocking the fact that she had a boyfriend.

Gervais made the crack at a stand-up comedy show in London, the U.K.’s Mirror reported on Wednesday.

“People were going ‘What would have happened if Ricky Gervais had been doing it?'” — hosting the Oscars — he said during his routine.

“Well, nothing, as I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend.”

The irreverent entertainer was referring to longstanding reports that Will and Jada have an open marriage and date other people.

This speculation heated up in the summer of 2020 when Jada confirmed that she had dated rapper August Alsina. In 2017, the pair were seen together at the BET Awards.

Some may wonder who August is. August Alsina is a singer, who Jada had an affair with who just so happened to be her son’s friend and who Will Smith had given his blessings for the affair to carry on. Jada admitted to the affair and called it an entanglement. pic.twitter.com/MTK6FfuicI — LJ (@LJ_Opinions) March 28, 2022

Smith’s emotional reaction as he listened to his wife talk about her “entanglement” with Alsina on their “Red Table Talk” Facebook show made an unforgettable impression on social media.







Just call him smith because he lost the will pic.twitter.com/qlBdXrL6yS — Dawuud M 🎥🎬 | The Mercenary Soon (@Dawuud_M_YT) July 11, 2020

Jada got Will looking like he back in The Pursuit of Happyness pic.twitter.com/4nW8Z4HgmV — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) July 10, 2020

The actor later claimed he wasn’t crying, saying, “I think because I drink so much coffee, I get dehydrated and it makes my eyes water.”

Gervais wasn’t finished joking about the Oscars blowup. He said he might rename his “Armageddon” comedy tour to commemorate Smith’s meltdown, also known as the “slap heard around the world.”

“This new material is going to be for my new show called ‘Armageddon.’ I might change that to ‘Alopecia,'” he said, according to the Mirror.

Gervais’ comedy routine referenced the volcanic uproar that’s still erupting after Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Shortly before Smith’s assault, Rock had made a tepid joke about Jada’s baldness, which she says was caused by alopecia.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see ya,” he said in a reference to the 1997 film in which actress Demi Moore appeared with a shaved head.







After slapping Rock and sitting back down, Smith unleashed a profanity-laced rant where he warned Rock to stop talking about his wife.

The obscene threat was edited out of the live Oscars broadcast but went viral across social media.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” Smith angrily shouted.

Rock replied, “Wow, dude, it was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

A furious Smith reiterated, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Smith’s inexcusably violent reaction to Rock’s mild joke has forever tarnished his image and irreparably damaged his reputation.

Until now, many people were fans of the actor/rapper/comedian, who won the Academy Award for best actor on Sunday — shortly after he assaulted Rock.

His unhinged aggression overshadowed what should have been a high point in his career and ensured his sophomoric behavior is all anyone will remember from the evening.

Thanks to his emotional incontinence and vindictive overreaction, Smith has indelibly cemented his status as a global laughingstock who will be the punchline of many jokes for years to come.

Sadly, Smith’s slap mirrors the tragic degradation in civility roiling the United States. These days, thugs assault and kill people every day — sometimes for no apparent reason.

Predictably, the liberal corporate media excuses this savagery by siding with the criminals, insisting they’re the victims of a “systemically racist” society that drove them to beat up some random senior citizen.

It would send a terrible message to our youth if there are no consequences when a privileged, wealthy, famous celebrity bullies and sucker-punches someone in front of the world.

