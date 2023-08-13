Will Trump Be Indicted Again? Grand Jury to Meet, DA Expected to Bring Dozen or More Charges

When a grand jury gathers in Fulton County, Georgia, this week, it will be generating national headlines.

After a Democratic DA in Manhattan and a Democratic-run Department of Justice have indicted former President Donald Trump on criminal charges ranging from business bookkeeping to election fraud, a Democrat in the Peach State is likely to add a fourth indictment to the list for Trump.

And more than a dozen of his allies are expected to be charged, too.

According to CNN, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, and independent journalist George Chidi have been called to testify as grand jury witnesses.

CNN noted the appearances are a sign that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — a Democrat — “is moving forward with a grand jury presentation where she’s expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people stemming from her investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”

And while a grand jury presentation is a purely one-sided affair, where grand jurors hear only the prosecution present its case — the old “ham sandwich” adage applies — Willis isn’t taking any chances, judging by the witnesses CNN identified.

Duncan has called Trump’s post-2020 election activities in Georgia “dangerous and pathetic,” according to the liberal website HuffPo.

And Chidi’s billing as an “independent journalist” is belied by his account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where his bent toward the political left is clear.

Note this exchange with former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost to radical Democrat Raphael Warnock in a 2021 Senate runoff:

WARNING: The following social media post contains graphic language that could be disturbing to some readers:

Meet George Chidi – an activist reporter testifying in the Fulton County grand jury probe. This is the type of witness that DA Fani Willis is using to deliver “justice” in the show trial against President Trump. Vile. And sad. pic.twitter.com/UWc2ll7JfZ — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 8, 2023



Willis has also subpoenaed former state Sen. Jen Jordan, an outspoken abortion supporter who decided to run for political office because she was “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s election in 2016, according to a February 2020 profile in Atlanta magazine.

And just to stack the deck even more, apparently, CNN reported Sunday that Willis’ prosecution team are trying to link Trump and his supporters to a breach in the election system of Coffee County, Georgia, an overwhelmingly Republican area about 200 miles southeast of the Fulton County seat of Atlanta.

All three — Duncan, Chidi and Jordan — have already testified before a special grand jury Willis empaneled to investigate the 2020 election aftermath, CNN reported. However, special grand juries are not empowered with issuing indictments under Georgia law, according to the network.

Willis is even considering the use of Georgia’s version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act against Trump and his supporters — a law originally aimed at organized crime activities.

It appears the outcome is already a fait accomplis in anything but the paperwork.

As the Christian-oriented news and commentary site Finish The Race summarized it: “Witch Hunt: Fulton County Is Bringing Case Against Trump Next Week.”

Witch Hunt: Fulton County DA Is Bringing Case Against #Trump To Grand Jury Next Weekhttps://t.co/knALMznXyU pic.twitter.com/TrDrWZkdf4 — Finish The Race (@FinishTheRace) August 13, 2023

With Trump already facing three indictments, one orchestrated by radically Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and two the handiwork of relentlessly partisan Democratic special counsel Jack Smith (the Biden Justice Department’s allegedly independent attack dog) the former president is already waging a defensive war heading into the Republican primary season.

This week in Fulton County, Georgia, it appears a new front is going to open.

And the country is going to be watching.

