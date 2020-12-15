It’s a letter liberals will loathe.

Since he was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general in February 2019, William Barr has made enemies at just about every point on the political spectrum, but nothing is likely to infuriate the left more than his resignation letter Monday.

They might have been hoping for fireworks. What they got was the truth about the Trump administration that Democrats don’t want to hear, but every American needs to acknowledge.

Trump announced the resignation in a Twitter post Monday.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump wrote, noting that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general with Barr’s departure.

But it was Barr’s letter of resignation that was the real meat. In it, the outgoing attorney general hit on the points of the Trump presidency that have been ignored by the establishment media over the past four years – or outright denied by “news” outlets functioning as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

“Your 2016 victory speech in which you reached out to your opponents and called for working together for the benefit of the American people was immediately met by a partisan onslaught against you in which no tactic, no matter how abusive and deceitful, was out of bounds.” Barr wrote.

“Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.”

And as Barr noted, that program has paid off for the country.

The pre-COVID economy was a boom time, providing rising wages and record-low unemployment, especially for the minority groups Democrats claim to care about. The American military was rebuilt – and destroyed the Islamic State group’s “caliphate.”

The world has witnessed progress toward peace in the Middle East that Democrats like John Kerry all but declared impossible. (Kerry isn’t exactly known for his honesty.)

”You have advanced the rule of law by appointing a record number of judges committed to constitutional principles,” Barr wrote. “With Operation Warp Speed, you delivered a vaccine for coronavirus on a schedule no one thought conceivable – a feat that will undoubtedly save millions of lives.”

There’s no doubt that Barr has fallen into disfavor among many Trump supporters over Barr’s dismissal of election fraud claims and the atttorney general’s handling of Justice Department investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. And there’s no doubt that Trump has been publicly unhappy with parts of Barr’s performance.

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Tensions over those issues no doubt contributed to Barr’s decision to leave office before Christmas.

With that backdrop, liberals were likely licking their chops at the prospect that Barr, on leaving office, would go on an offensive to embarrass the White House.

But relations between Trump and the attorney general remained publicly respectful. And, as Barr’s letter made clear, they’re likely to end that way when Barr leaves office Dec. 23.

Trump critics are already howling over Barr’s summation – Washington Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus called it “bootlicking” in a column published Tuesday.

Considering Marcus’ newspaper treats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with reverence and just published a piece declaring that pro-abortion Joe Biden “could redefine what it means to be ‘a Catholic in good standing,’” “bootlicking” is not an insult any Post writer should be using against a conservative.

In the liberal narrative, Trump’s presidency has been an unmitigated disaster for the country, but that narrative has been built on lies — the lies of a “relentless, implacable resistance,” as Barr put it.

That #Resistance isn’t interested in the good of the country. It’s interested solely in attacking Donald Trump.

Barr came into the attorney general’s job with the reputation of a straight shooter. He’s going out with a summary of the Trump years that’s right on target.

Liberals are going to loathe it. But they loathe the truth – especially when it comes to Trump.

