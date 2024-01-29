The European Union has just run crosswise with Captain James T. Kirk, and by any measure the Captain is right to blast Europe’s left-wing, nanny state, cancel culture, loons for their latest “diversity” move.

This week, news broke that the EU — which apparently stands for Entirely Useless — is looking to make the world safe from evil “gendered” words, like man, male, guys, and anything testosterone related, The Telegraph reported.

This impinges directly on one of Captain Kirk’s most famous lines, the one that serves as the opening monologue to the famed 1966 series, “Star Trek.”

TV viewers and sci fi fans everywhere will recall that the iconic TV series starts out with views of the Starship Enterprise zooming across the screen as Captain Kirk intones “Space, the final frontier,” and ends his soliloquy with “to boldly go where no man has gone before.”

But the EU is suddenly all shook up over that evil word “man” and is now sending out its royal edict that the word should henceforth be banned from use.

According to the Telegraph, “The classic ”Star Trek’ line, ‘To boldly go where no man has gone before,’ is also cited as an example where ‘women may be subject to invisibility or omission.'”

William Shatner, who briefly actually reached space during a Blue Origin flight in 2021, is the man who so ably portrayed Captain James T. Kirk, and he is not amused.

With news of the new authoritarian mandate, Shatner, who often blasts the childish, left-wing, social justice warrior trolls online, jumped to his X account to blast the legislators.

“Presentism at work yet again,” he said in his Monday post.

“Why start at Trek? Isn’t it better to start at the beginning and redo foundation material such as the Magna Carta, religious writings, works of Shakespeare before worrying about a silly TV show opening that reflects social commentary of the time?” he asked as logically as any Vulcan would.

“If people are offended by 6 seconds of dialogue recorded in 1966 without a modicum of understanding of the social issues at the time there’s bigger issues that they need to deal with first — like educating themselves,” Shatner pointedly concluded.

😳👇🏻Presentism at work yet again. Why start at Trek? 🤨Isn’t it better to start at the beginning and redo foundation material such as the Magna Carta, religious writings, works of Shakespeare before worrying about a silly TV show opening that reflects social commentary of the… pic.twitter.com/P0okn5rYca — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 29, 2024

If we are going to sanitize “Star Trek,” maybe these leftist loons will want to reach back into history and censor Neil Armstrong, who said, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” as he set foot on the moon.

The new dictate came in the EU’s 61-page document advising policymakers, legislators, and the media to stop using gendered language and to put women first in sequence in phrases, such as saying “queen and king” instead of saying “king and queen,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The “Toolkit on Gender-sensitive Communication” document goes on to pooh pooh terms such as “no man’s land” and “average Joe” because they have male-centered words in them.

The document added that words such as “shrill” and “pushy” should never be seen because they are often used to describe women.

As the Telegraph noted, the guidebook also insists that the word “virile” should be banned because it is “strongly associated with only men” and should be replaced with “strong or energetic.”

Tory MP Nick Fletcher excoriated the document, saying, “I think it’s nonsense, especially when there’s far more serious issues going on at the moment that we need to be concerned about. The EU needs to take a good hard look at themselves and think about what other problems are going on in the world at the moment.”

“We’ve got wars being waged, an energy crisis and a lot of countries are dealing with the same kind of problems that we are in the U.K.,” Fletcher continued. “Things like this are a waste of our time.”

Captain Kirk is right, of course. The EU is acting foolishly, granted. But left-wing scolds are all alike all across the world. They hate men. They hate tradition. They hate language, and they just plain despise fun.

