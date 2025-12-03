'A Win for Customers and Common Sense': Trump Axes Biden Auto Regulations Meant to Force Americans Into EVs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled new fuel economy standards he said would end attempts by the Biden administration to force Americans to buy electric vehicles.

“President Trump is returning CAFE standards to levels that can actually be met with conventional gasoline and diesel vehicles. The Biden Administration standards imposed unrealistic fuel economy targets that effectively resulted in an electric vehicle (EV) mandate,” according to a White House fact sheet on the new Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards.

The fact sheet said that the new standards align with the congressional purpose of the CAFE standards, adding that “the Biden standards broke the law by going far beyond the requirements that were mandated by Congress when it created the CAFE program.”

.@NHTSAgov is helping reset fuel economy standards and reviving the heart of America’s auto industry! 🚗♥️ The Trump Administration is helping lower car prices by nearly $1,000 making vehicles more affordable and restoring consumer choice so Americans can choose the best fit for… pic.twitter.com/r7SYl9w3je — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) December 3, 2025

The fact sheet said that the standards set by the Biden administration served as a de facto electric vehicle mandate since there was no way automakers could meet those standards without a massive decrease in gas-powered car sales accompanied by a massive increase in EVs.

The new standards remove the threat of what the administration said would have been an average increase of almost $1,000 for a new car, saving consumers $109 billion over the next five years.

“Today’s action helps ensure that even if far-left Democrats return to power, the CAFE standards are sensible, so U.S. automakers are not held to infeasible standards,” the fact sheet said.

“We’re officially terminating Joe Biden’s ridiculously burdensome, horrible, actually, CAFE standards that imposed expensive restrictions and all sorts of problems, gave all sorts of problems, to automakers,” Trump said at a White House event where the Biden standards were sent to the scrap heap, according to Fox Business.

The White House called the new rules a “historic reset of the CAFE standards that were created by the Biden administration.”

“And we’re not only talking about outside of our country, because nobody could do it. Nobody wanted to do it. And it was ridiculous, very expensive. It put tremendous upward pressure on car prices, combined with the insane electric vehicle mandate. Biden’s burdensome regulations have caused the price of cars to soar more than 25 percent, and in one case, they went up 18 percent in one year,” Trump added.

Trump said the new standards are “one more step to kill the Green New scam.”

“The greatest scam in American history, the Green New Scam. And it’s a quest to end the gasoline-powered car. This is what they wanted to do, even though we have more gasoline than any other country by far. And people want the gasoline car. They want everything. They want electric. They want to have lots of alternatives. But they do want the gasoline car. Right now, it’s leading away by a lot,” Trump said.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said the new standards “allow us to offer our customers the freedom to choose the vehicles they want at prices they can afford.”

A GM statement said the company “supports the goals of NHTSA’s proposed CAFE rule and its intention to better align fuel economy standards with market realities.”

“We have long advocated for one national standard that upholds customer choice and provides the auto industry long-term stability. As we review the proposal, we remain committed to offering the best and broadest portfolio of electric and gas-powered vehicles on the market,” it said.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is signing an order to TERMINATE Biden’s “Green New Deal” standards for automakers, which do nothing but drive up costs for Americans • Biden’s fuel economy mandates: TERMINATED

• Biden’s tailpipe emissions regulations: TERMINATED

• Biden’s… pic.twitter.com/joKQidH22k — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 3, 2025



“As America’s largest auto producer, we appreciate President Trump’s leadership in aligning fuel economy standards with market realities,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said. “We can make real progress on carbon emissions and energy efficiency while still giving customers choice and affordability. This is a win for customers and common sense.”

Trump had rolled back higher fuel economy standards imposed by the Obama administration, but Biden hiked them once more as part of his push for EVs.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.