'A Win for the Rule of Law': Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden Administration's LGBT Bathroom Mandate

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Biden administration overstepped in issuing protections for LGBT employees by allowing them to use bathrooms based on their gender identity.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission released guidance in 2021 aiming to protect LGBT individuals from discrimination in the workplace, allowing them to use bathrooms and pronouns that correspond with their gender identity.

U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Texas Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled these protections went too far and that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects the LGBT community from discriminatory hiring practices “but not necessarily all correlated conduct,” including bathroom and pronoun use.

The guidance from the EEOC came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Bostock v. Clayton County, which decided that Title VII extends to protect individuals in the workplace from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Several LGBT employees sued after losing their jobs because of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

In September 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration for the guidance saying it “increas[ed] for the State in its capacity as an employer — and Burrows did not even have authority to issue it.” Paxton argued that the states have the right to act under their own policies, rather than guidance from the state.

“The court decision’s is not only a win for the rule of law, but for the safety and protection of Texas children,” Paxton said in a press release. “The Biden Administration’s attempts to radicalize federal law to track its woke political beliefs are beyond dangerous. I will continue to push back against these unlawful attempts to use federal agencies to normalize extremist positions that put millions of Texans at risk.”

In June, the Biden administration proposed changes to Title IX which would protect students from being discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Institutions that receive federal funding, such as schools, would have to accommodate individuals in every sex-separated space, such as locker rooms, bathrooms and sports.

The EEOC and Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

