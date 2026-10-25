Wind Power's Fatal Flaw Comes Back to Bite the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom’s power grid scrambled for electricity Tuesday as collapsing wind generation exposed a fundamental weakness in the country’s aggressive green energy buildout.

Britain’s National Energy System Operator (NESO) warned the country could face a 1.9-gigawatt power shortfall Tuesday as wind generation plunges. Wind output was forecast to fall to just 2.2 gigawatts — roughly a quarter of its 2026 average — by 6 p.m., forcing the grid to hunt for additional power as evening demand picks up.

The sudden squeeze sent intraday electricity prices for delivery between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. above £400 per megawatt-hour, more than 50% above where the contracts settled Monday, Bloomberg reported. NESO’s warning is intended to coax additional generation onto the grid before supplies become dangerously tight.

Britain’s predicament illustrates the problem grid operators face as governments build electricity systems increasingly dependent on weather. Wind can produce enormous amounts of electricity when conditions cooperate, but grid operators cannot order the wind to blow when electricity demand rises.

NESO, the U.K. Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the European Commission did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Wind became Britain’s largest source of electricity in 2025, supplying 29.7% of generation, according to NESO. The government plans to expand offshore wind to between 43 and 50 gigawatts and onshore wind to 27 to 29 gigawatts by 2030.

A single component failure can sideline an entire wind turbine. Gearboxes, generators, bearings and blades are among the largest drivers of downtime, while major offshore repairs can require specialized vessels and heavy-duty cranes.

Britain could need between 40 and 50 gigawatts of dispatchable and long-duration flexible capacity by 2030, while roughly 35 gigawatts of unabated natural gas capacity is expected to remain available as backup during periods of low renewable output, according to the government’s Clean Power 2030 plan.

Should the UK invest more in reliable energy sources beyond wind? Yes, diversify energy sources No, stick with wind energy Maybe, assess the situation first Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, diversify energy sources 90% (19 votes) No, stick with wind energy 5% (1 vote) Maybe, assess the situation first 5% (1 vote)

The problem is not unique to the country. Europe has rapidly expanded weather-dependent generation while attempting to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, even as the European Commission acknowledged in May that variable renewable generation can make electricity prices more volatile. When wind and solar output falls, gas-fired plants can again become the marginal source of electricity and push wholesale prices higher.

The reliability challenge is becoming more pressing as electricity demand grows. Europe plans to at least triple its data center capacity over the next five to seven years even as the continent remains heavily dependent on imported energy. In the U.S., grid regulators have similarly warned that rapidly rising electricity demand could increase blackout risks if new generation fails to keep pace.

Grid operators have already confronted periods when lower wind and solar generation threaten reliability. The Department of Energy ordered backup generators online across the Southwest Power Pool in July as extreme heat, high demand and the potential for lower wind and solar output strained the grid.

Europe nevertheless aims to have renewables account for at least 42.5% of overall energy consumption by 2030, according to the European Commission’s website.

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