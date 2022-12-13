Winner Declared in Boebert's Race After Tightly-Contested Recount

A conservative firebrand is officially returning to Congress after winning a close re-election battle.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was ruled the winner in a recount in the state’s third congressional district.

The automatic recount ultimately determined that Boebert had won the November election by more than 500 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Boebert’s Democratic challenger only gained a total of four votes in the recount.

The results of the mandatory recount were announced on Monday evening.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold indicated the outstanding results wouldn’t change in a news release.

Boebert initially trailed her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch days after the election, with some pundits predicting that the freshman congresswoman would suffer an upset loss to her challenger.

Boebert hailed the final results of the recount in a Monday night video, thanking her supporters and pledging to use the powers of the new House Republican majority to advance their interests.

All of the counties completed their recounts, and confirmed we’ve won this race. Republicans have been entrusted with the majority and we must now prove we can take the temperature down in DC by leading not only with strength but grace. pic.twitter.com/EH80Egq9UH — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2022

Boebert struck a tone of moderation and discipline in her victory announcement, perhaps surprising some who associated the conservative firebrand with heated rhetoric and viral confrontations with Democrats.

“That starts with a promise to you — to be a good listener,” Boebert pledged.

“To take a deep breath, and help take the temperature down in D.C.”

“After all, the weight this responsibility of being in the majority holds requires discipline and targeted focus.”

Frisch accepted the recount’s result in a Twitter statement on Monday.

The CO Secretary of State just certified our election. Just as we expected, the vote total didn’t shift by more than a few votes. I want to thank the volunteers for their efforts during this state-mandated recount. We are all proud of Colorado’s safe and secure elections. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3nLDBnxeYf — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) December 13, 2022

House Republicans are set to govern with a slender majority of four seats in the chamber.

