Winnie Mandela Beat 14-Year-Old Then Had Him Killed With Garden Shears

The death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela this week was met with starkly differing views of the controversial South African political figure.

A member of Parliament and the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, she rose to prominence alongside her then-husband for their stance in opposition to apartheid.

As EWN reported, the 81-year-old will be given an official state funeral later this month at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Her home in Johannesburg has been swarmed with mourners since her death was announced Monday. The nation’s current president has declared a period of mourning to last until April 14.

While many in South Africa celebrate her life and flags fly nationwide at half mast in her honor, Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy is hardly one of positive change for the country.

She faced persistent allegations of unethical and illegal behavior, including murder, by her political adversaries and even some within her inner circle.

As Front Page Mag cited in its article about the divisive leader, a one-time bodyguard for Madikizela-Mandela made shocking allegations against her in his own defense.

More than 20 years ago, Jerry Richardson told the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission that murders he was accused of committing were ordered by his boss, as reported at the time by The New York Times.

Though his official role was coach of a soccer team sponsored by Madikizela-Mandela, he claimed his primary job was to serve as her enforcer.

“My hands are full of blood today because I would be instructed to kill and I would do like I was told,” he claimed.

Richardson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the brutal 1989 death of 14-year-old Stompie Seipei. While he admitted to playing a part in at least four killings, including Seipei, he said they were ordered by Madikizela-Mandela.

Furthermore, he said she would actively participate in the beatings that took place during a four-day period that preceded Seipei’s death. She allegedly used her fists and a whip to attack the boy before Richardson and a member of the football team killed him with a pair of gardening shears.

“I slaughtered him like a goat,” he said of the Seipei murder.

His deadly efforts on her behalf were regularly rewarded upon completion, he said, recalling the embrace of Madikizela-Mandela on one occasion.

“My boy, my boy,” she allegedly said in support of Richardson’s deed.

In a separate incident, an alleged victim of Madikizela-Mandela’s vicious tendencies recalled her attempting to drown out the sound of his screams as she beat him with a rubber whip.

“She was singing when she started the assault on us,” said Barend Thabiso Mono, who claimed three other young men were also whipped in the same attack.

Referring to her as “mommy,” Mono’s account of her behavior was similar to another man who accused Madikizela-Mandela of “humming a tune and dancing to the rhythm” as she lashed out violently against him.

