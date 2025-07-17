Share
A U.S. Air Force flight carrying deported migrants by the U.S. government arrives at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Jan. 31.
A U.S. Air Force flight carrying deported migrants by the U.S. government arrives at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Jan. 31. (Jorge Salvador Cabrera / Getty Images)

Winning: Stephen Miller Delivers Eye-Popping Update on Self-Deportation Numbers and What to Expect Next

 By Samantha Chang  July 17, 2025
Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, said one million illegal aliens have self-deported so far, and many millions more could self-deport at this rate.

He gave the encouraging update Wednesday on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Based on labor force data, Miller said, all the net job growth under the Biden administration went to migrants.

In contrast, he pointed out, “under Trump, all job gains have gone to Americans. Looking at labor force data, we believe there has already been a million self-deportations.”

“If we stay the course, Jesse, and if illegal aliens understand the consequences of staying versus the opportunities of leaving, we’re going to see millions and millions more self-deportations,” Miller added.

According to Miller, President Donald Trump‘s pragmatic approach to eradicating unfettered illegal immigration has been effective at deterring migrants from trying to stay here unlawfully.

He said illegal aliens are beginning to understand that if they stay, they face the following consequences:

  • Sudden arrest.
  • Sudden deportation.
  • Potential garnishment of wages/income.
  • Loss of property.
  • Incarceration.

“If you choose to self-deport, you can go back home. You do have the opportunity to apply for legal entry if you wish to do so in the future, and you’re going to get a $1,000 check on your way out,” Miller explained.

“So there’s a very clear choice. And we’re seeing over a million illegal aliens are clearly choosing just to go back to their countries,” he noted.

Miller also explained how allowing the U.S. to devolve into a mass dumping ground for armies of third-world migrants is destroying the nation.

“At the end of the day, what it truly comes down to is this, Jesse: Who lives in your country determines what your country is,” he explained.

“Haiti doesn’t work as a country. It just doesn’t. People have tried forever,” he recounted. “People have spent billions of dollars trying to make Haiti work as a project. Haiti doesn’t work.”

“If you take Haiti, and you move it to America, it’s not gonna work here,” Miller underscored.

“Somalia doesn’t work as a country — has never worked as a country,” he said.

“You take Somalia out of Somalia, and you put it here, it’s not gonna work any better. It’s not about how you feel about an individual immigrant, it’s about the policy at a systemic scale,” Miller explained.

“If you move the third world to the first world, eventually, we become the third world,” Miller said.

“And that’s not good for us. That’s not good for anybody who wants to live here in the future.”

Stephen Miller’s logical take on why mass illegal immigration must be crushed makes total sense.

When billions of U.S. tax dollars are diverted every year to managing the migrant invasion, that leaves fewer resources left to fix the countless domestic issues roiling the nation.

This essentially turns taxpayers into de facto indentured servants for foreign invaders who show open disdain for U.S. sovereignty and its laws.

This is outrageous, unfair, and abusive to all Americans.

Conversation