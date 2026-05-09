Winning: Before TN Redistricted Dems Out of Existence, Red State Said No to Pride Month, Declared June 'Nuclear Family Month'

Tennessee is in the spotlight after a successful redistricting on Thursday, but how many people noticed the assembly taking the initiative in April to expunge pride month from the calendar?

On April 16, the New York Post reported Tennessee lawmakers declared June “Nuclear Family Month” The nuclear family as the legislation states, “is God’s perfect design for humanity and is aligned with the long-held traditional values of Tennessee.

The family consists of “one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children,” as it further states.

The bill can be read here.

A spokesperson for the LGBT organization GLAAD reacted saying, “Resolutions like this do more to reveal the cluelessness of elected officials whose own families and those of their constituents have various family dynamics and structures.

“The strongest families are grounded by love.

“Lawmakers trying to exclude and intentionally harm some families should be recognized as actively harming all by not focusing their time working for an inclusive Tennessee where all are welcome and can succeed.”

Activists can cry all they want, but championing strong families matters more than granting an entire month to the most privileged and protected demographic in recent memory, giving them free reign to openly express their debauchery.

Tennessee, along with states like Texas and Florida inspire confidence in being exemplary of what Republicans lawmakers everywhere should aspire to be.

In September, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbottts office released a series of new laws going into effect there. Among them was SB12 which “strengthens parental rights by banning DEI hiring and training, requiring sex education to be “opt in,” prohibiting harmful gender ideology in K–12 schools, enforcing biological sex in sports (‘No boys in girls’ sports’), protecting parents’ rights in directing their child’s upbringing and medical decisions, and refocusing curriculum on core subjects and U.S. founding documents.”

The state has also been successful in its own redistricting efforts.

Florida has passed its own new voting map, not without legal battles as WFLA reports a second lawsuit has been filed as of Thursday.

Perhaps Republicans are realizing being a doormat isn’t ideal.

The conservative outlook has unfortunately not always been one of action. Lawmakers seem more content to grit their teeth and bear the left’s dogma permeating our schools, culture, and eroding society’s most prized values.

We look on as Democrats use their wicked playbook to get ahead but won’t hold their feet to the fire when opportunities present themselves.

That has to change for good.

Taking the initiative is what red states need to do.

Lawmakers must be tireless because the opposition won’t rest either.

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