President Donald Trump during the award ceremony of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
President Donald Trump during the award ceremony of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Winning: US Olympics Committee Makes Massive Decision That Will Make Trump Beam

 By Jack Davis  July 22, 2025 at 3:46pm
Men who claim to be women are barred from representing America in Olympic women’s sports.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has changed eligibility rules, according to The New York Times.

The ban on self-described transgender individuals competing in Olympic women’s sports was posted under the “USOPC Athlete Safety Policy” on Monday. The word “transgender” was not used in the new policy.

The Times report said that “national governing bodies of sports federations in the United States — which oversee sporting events for all ages, from youth to masters’ competitions — now must follow the U.S.O.P.C.’s lead.”

The committee said it held “a series of respectful and constructive conversations with federal officials” since President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February banning men who claim to be women from women’s sports.

“As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations,” the statement said.

“The USOPC is committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport,” the new policy read.

“The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201,” the post said, referring to Trump’s executive order.

Previously, the governing bodies of various sports set their own standards.

The committee’s former transgender policy said it relied on “real data and science-based evidence rather than ideology.”

“That means making science-based decisions, sport by sport and discipline by discipline, within both the Olympic and Paralympic movements,” the former policy said.

The new policy came days after U.S.A. Fencing said self-described transgendered women can compete, but only against men.

Trump’s executive order observed that “many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports. This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports.”

Noting that Title IX requires giving women the opportunity to compete, Trump wrote, “it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.”

The order also said, “It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
