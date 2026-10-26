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President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Winning: Violent Crime Plunged Nationwide During Trump's First Year Back in Office

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2026 at 10:26am
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Crime plummeted in President Donald Trump’s first year back in office, according to a new report.

Overall, non-fatal violent crime excluding simple assault dropped 25 percent from 2024 to 2025, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey show declines in violent crime, property victimization, burglary or trespassing, and motor vehicle theft.

“This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said.

“Under President Trump and Attorney General Blanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear,” he said.

According to the report, the rate of violent crime excluding simple assault declined 25 percent from 2024’s rate of 9.9 per 1,000 people age 12 or over to 7.4 per 1,000.

The crimes covered in this category include rape or sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The rate of aggravated assault fell 31 percent, from 4.5 per 1,000 to 3.1 per 1,000.

The property victimization rate fell 19 percent from 138.0 per 1,000 households in 2024 to 111.2 per 1,000 in 2025.

The report noted that the rates of burglary or trespassing went down 25 percent, while other types of household theft fell 19 percent.

The rate of motor vehicle theft dropped 30 percent.

Related:
U.S. Marine Arrested in Japan, Charged with 'Heinous Crime'
Do you believe Trump's crime reduction policies have made a difference?

Earlier this year, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the Trump administration has overseen the “most prolific run of crime reduction in United States history,” according to Fox News.

“In 2025, according to the Uniform Crime Report, we delivered the LARGEST year to year reduction of violent crime in AMERICAN HISTORY,” Patel’s statement said.

“They happened with an administration that BACKS the BLUE and a new FBI that has been REBUILT to crush violent threats BEFORE they harm Americans,” he added.

In August, the White House said that according to FBI data, violent crime dropped 9.3 percent in 2025, “the largest annual decline on record.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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