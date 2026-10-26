Crime plummeted in President Donald Trump’s first year back in office, according to a new report.

Overall, non-fatal violent crime excluding simple assault dropped 25 percent from 2024 to 2025, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey show declines in violent crime, property victimization, burglary or trespassing, and motor vehicle theft.

🚨 New preliminary estimates from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey show that the rate of violent crime, property victimization, burglary or trespassing, motor vehicle theft, and other types of household theft FELL SIGNIFICANTLY in 2025. “This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” said @ASGWoodward. “Under @POTUS Trump and @AGToddBlanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.” 🔗: https://t.co/GKvzB7MXVe — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 26, 2026

“This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said.

“Under President Trump and Attorney General Blanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear,” he said.

According to the report, the rate of violent crime excluding simple assault declined 25 percent from 2024’s rate of 9.9 per 1,000 people age 12 or over to 7.4 per 1,000.

The crimes covered in this category include rape or sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The rate of aggravated assault fell 31 percent, from 4.5 per 1,000 to 3.1 per 1,000.

Under President Trump and Republicans, we have achieved the largest drop in violent crime EVER RECORDED! The murder rate is at its lowest level in 125 years. https://t.co/2iroSTkGcC — Republicans (@Republicans) October 25, 2026

The property victimization rate fell 19 percent from 138.0 per 1,000 households in 2024 to 111.2 per 1,000 in 2025.

The report noted that the rates of burglary or trespassing went down 25 percent, while other types of household theft fell 19 percent.

The rate of motor vehicle theft dropped 30 percent.

Do you believe Trump's crime reduction policies have made a difference? Yes, they worked No, it’s a coincidence Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they worked 100% (12 votes) No, it’s a coincidence 0% (0 votes)

Earlier this year, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the Trump administration has overseen the “most prolific run of crime reduction in United States history,” according to Fox News.

“In 2025, according to the Uniform Crime Report, we delivered the LARGEST year to year reduction of violent crime in AMERICAN HISTORY,” Patel’s statement said.

“They happened with an administration that BACKS the BLUE and a new FBI that has been REBUILT to crush violent threats BEFORE they harm Americans,” he added.

In August, the White House said that according to FBI data, violent crime dropped 9.3 percent in 2025, “the largest annual decline on record.”

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