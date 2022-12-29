Do you remember when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz went on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, in February 2021, while a winter storm ravaged his home state?

Even though senators, being part of the federal legislature and all, are in no way involved with the on-scene emergency response to natural disasters, that didn’t stop the left from savaging Cruz.

“One night in Cancun: Ted Cruz’s disastrous decision to go on vacation during Texas storm crisis,” The Washington Post declared. Perpetual candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Texas because he has nothing else to do but run for higher office (and lose), and he battered Cruz for the vacation, saying he was “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve.”

“I don’t know how much we were expecting from him to begin with. The people of Texas have really stepped up and make me really proud … that guy wants nothing to do with government, or at least our form of it,” O’Rourke said, according to ABC News. Nobody asked Beto what Ted Cruz could have done because the crickets would have spoiled the narrative.

Anyway, Cruz apologized, calling the trip a “mistake.” Remember all that?

Well, the people who were outraged don’t, at least not for the moment, because our Democratic president is currently doing the same thing:

.@POTUS and the Bidens have landed in St. Croix for vacation. pic.twitter.com/SukAQQsjrY — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) December 28, 2022

According to ABC News, over 60 people are dead after a winter storm ravaged the country — including 38 people in western New York, where lake-effect snow created what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul dubbed “the blizzard of the century” during a news conference on Monday.

But President Joe Biden? He’s staying warm in Saint Croix the Caribbean, having left the White House Tuesday night for a post-Christmas jaunt.

Should Joe Biden run for president again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 11% (6 Votes) No: 89% (51 Votes)

“The 80-year-old commander-in-chief will bask in the Caribbean sun near an in-ground pool at a three-bedroom beachfront villa with sweeping views on the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the New York Post reported.

“Meanwhile, travel chaos, widespread power outages and rising deaths caused by single-digit weather continue across the Midwest and East Coast, but especially in western New York, where at least 32 people died in Buffalo’s Erie County amid more than 4 feet of snow.

“It’s unclear who owns the vacation property or whether Biden will be paying for his stay, though he has a long record of staying for free at the houses of wealthy Democratic donors.”

Actually, the U.K. Daily Mail sussed out who the house belonged to: billionaire Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville.

“The Bidens are not paying rent but staying as ‘guests’ at the home on Solitude Bay, a private community with its own beach. Houses there can sell for around $3 million, according to property websites.”

Now, some people remembered February of 2021 and how the mainstream media isn’t giving this the same kind of scrutiny Cruz’s Cancun trip got — despite the fact Biden has significantly more emergency powers he can use in the situation than a mere senator did:

I’m so old I remember when flying to a tropical destination while people were freezing to death was frowned upon. https://t.co/fKkB1UUjr3 — Brittany (@bccover) December 28, 2022

The leftists who wanted to crucify Ted Cruz when he went to Cancun seem awfully quite now. https://t.co/lw01A30NPY — Mr. Republican (@conservative767) December 29, 2022

People have died in Buffalo, NY. I remember when politicians were crucified when going on vacations in disasters. Not a peep from the media and democrats. https://t.co/eu66bHnS6Y — William (@WilliaminCA) December 29, 2022

WARNING: The following tweet contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Does he not get the @tedcruz treatment? 50 people dying in Buffalo, not counting the rest of the snowbelt? #Hypocrite I guarantee @gardnerakayla bitched about Cruz and/or Trump for the exact same stuff. https://t.co/K6BmvYDrV0 — Lady Trishalicious🌺🦮🐾 (@bikinimowing) December 28, 2022

Or some people just thought it was outrageous the president was leaving the country as power outages, freezing temps and travel snarls have killed and stranded untold numbers of Americans:

Must be nice to get away from the Arctic Freeze that’s killed over 50ppl. https://t.co/OczCTGHF48 — Fadde (@fadde) December 28, 2022

No. One. Cares. The rest of America is struggling in freezing temperatures. But #SleepyJoe needs (another) vacation 😐 https://t.co/hkoNseIWTV — JilliBee (@Jill992004231) December 29, 2022

People are freezing and they are vacationing. The elites must go https://t.co/sXIPRtUdcr — Nico Delgado 🇺🇸 (@RealNicoD1) December 29, 2022

However, par for the course was Aaron Rupar, formerly of Vox and now a Substack annoyance.

Rupar in Feburary 2021: “Ted Cruz is so out of touch that he not only thought vacationing in Cancun while his constituents are struggling to survive is fine, but he then tried to rationalize it w/ a statement making it sound as though spontaneous international getaways during pandemics are totally normal.”

Ted Cruz is so out of touch that he not only thought vacationing in Cancun while his constituents are struggling to survive is fine, but he then tried to rationalize it w/ a statement making it sound as though spontaneous international getaways during pandemics are totally normal — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2021

Rupar in December 2022: No mention of Saint Croix, but isn’t Biden just awesome?

“Biden has been one of the most successful under-the-radar presidents in US history. His accomplishments domestically have been greater than that of any president since the 1960s.” https://t.co/HwOjLHVXMt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2022

It’s almost as if this was never about Ted Cruz being able to do anything about a winter storm. One could even say the outrage was never even about optics. It’s just about the fact Cruz has the letter “R” after his name.

Maybe we can still get Beto on this, though. After all, it’s not like Biden is looking that steady — and the 2024 election cycle gives the Harold Stassen of the Lone Star State another high-profile race to lose in high-profile fashion. C’mon, Beto: Do your worst.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.