SECTIONS
US News Weather
Print

‘Wiped Out’: Wildfires Rage Across California, Destroy an Entire Town

WildfireChristian Roberts-Olsen / ShutterstockWilfire (Christian Roberts-Olsen / Shutterstock)

By Michael Bastasch
at 6:46am
Print

Massive wildfires are raging across California, burning through thousands of acres of land and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

In northern California, the Camp Fire all but “wiped out” the town of Paradise, according to fire officials. The town of 27,000 people has seen thousands of buildings go up in flames, whipped up by Santa Ana winds.

“Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it’s that kind of devastation,” Fire Captain Scott McLean told local reporters on Thursday night. “The wind that was predicted came and just wiped it out.”

Firefighters have been unable to contain the Camp Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 in the last 24 hours.

The fire was first sighted early Thursday morning, but has spread rapidly.

TRENDING: Republicans File Lawsuit over Mail-In Ballots in Close Arizona Senate Race

“Things started exploding,” resident Gina Oviedo said of the fire. “People started getting out of their vehicles and running.”

California has seen its two largest wildfires on record in the last two years, the biggest being the Mendocino Complex Fire that engulfed more than 283,000 acres in August.

“With most of Southern California in a severe drought, these strong winds will result in a high fire danger as well as power outages and downed trees,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg  warned on Tuesday when Santa Ana winds were forecast.

Acting Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency declaration on Thursday in Butte County as the fire raged.

Moving south, two massive fires continue to rage across Ventura County. The Woolsey Fire reached 8,000 acres as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

BuzzFeed News reporter Brianna Sacks captured footage of the massive blaze as it descended on homes Thursday night. High winds fanned the flames across hills and through neighborhoods, igniting cars and homes.

By Friday morning, Sacks reported that at least 30,000 residents had been evacuated as Woolsey fire spread. Firefighters have been unable to contain the blaze in the drought-stricken area.

RELATED: Painting of Jesus Only Thing To Survive After Blazing Inferno at 150-Year-Old Church

The nearby Hill Fire has scorched 10,000 acres in the Santa Rosa Valley, according to fire officials. Firefighters have been unable to contain the blaze.

The National Weather Service forecasts strong Santa Ana wind conditions through the morning, with gusts as high as 70 miles per hour expected in the mountains and up to 50 miles per hour expected in the coasts and valleys.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Steven Mosher

President Donald Trump

Trump Just Guaranteed Pelosi the Speakership – Here’s Why It’s a Brilliant Move

Jack Davis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, took a harsh tone in her victory speech at La Boom nightclub in Queens on Tuesday.Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez Launches into Wildly Divisive Victory Speech – ‘Disturbing Human Rights Violations Being Committed by ICE’

Chuck Ross

Roger StoneMark Wilson / Getty Images

Filmmaker Backed Up Roger Stone’s Claims in Mueller Grand Jury Testimony

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Savannah Pointer

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin

Manchin Flips on Trump After Election, Calls Pence a ‘Junkyard Dog’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.