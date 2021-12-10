Wisconsin 2020 Election Investigation Finds More Illegal Votes Were Cast Than Biden's Margin of Victory

Election investigations currently taking place in Wisconsin have yielded some shocking results.

A conservative law firm based out of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, conducted the investigation.

According to their findings, precisely 54,259 ballots were “cast by individuals who have never shown a voter ID in any election.”

“While we cannot infer any malignant intent on the part of these voters, this means that many votes were cast without the requirement of photo identification. 54,259 ballots were cast by individuals who have never shown a voter ID in any election. 3,718 were cast from addresses that were on the 2019 Mover’s List. 7,747 failed their DMV check when they registered,” the law firm’s report reads.

The 54,259 number is especially shocking given that Joe Biden won the state of Wisconsin by a mere 20,000 votes, according to Politico.

The institute arrived at these findings after performing a statistical analysis of the vote totals of nearly 20,000 ballots and 29,000 absentee ballot envelopes.

Surveys, polling and tens of thousands of documents attained from various public records requests were also reviewed in the case.

Now, no matter what, there is no evidence that widespread, election-altering, coordinated efforts of voter fraud stole the 2020 election away from Donald Trump.

In fact, the Wisconsin Insitute for Law and Liberty even admitted as much in their review.

“This does not necessarily mean that Biden did not win a majority of eligible votes. We looked for evidence that failure to follow proper procedures was exploited to commit fraud … there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” the review’s conclusion reads.

“In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for Joe Biden than Donald Trump.”

That being said, in the wake of COVID, many election procedures were altered and many mistakes were made, including in the state of Wisconsin.

“It seems clear that voters abandoned the rules for voting indefinitely confined, drop boxes were used, at least one ballot harvesting event was conducted without statutory authorization, absentee balloting in nursing homes was conducted contrary to law, ballots were cured without authorization and voter rolls were not accurately maintained as required by state and federal law,” the review’s conclusion stated.

By implementing universal mail-in voting systems, many states across the country opened up their voting systems to the possibility of fraud.

Across the country, we have already seen numerous examples of election irregularities that prove not that the election should be overturned, but rather that we, as a country, have a lot of work to do to make sure our election processes are as secure as possible.

Leftists still try to paint Americans with reasonable concerns as “conspiracy theorists,” but don’t let that fool you.

Our elections are not as secure as they could be — and 2020 proved that.

