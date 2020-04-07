Wisconsin Defies Coronavirus To Uphold American Democracy -- And Liberals Are Furious

Nancy Pelosi was pouting.

The liberal lieutenant governor of Wisconsin was cursing.

And Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in a snit with her conservative colleagues on the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, masked voters were going to the polls in the Badger State, standing in long, socially distant lines to exercise their right to vote after their own governor tried to call off Tuesday’s primary, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, democracy pushes on.

Tuesday’s election in Wisconsin includes not only the Democratic presidential primary, according to the Journal-Sentinel, but also statewide issues like a state Supreme Court election and a referendum on expanding rights of sex crime victims.

Voters will also be deciding on local races.

It’s an election that almost didn’t happen as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had previously supported staging the election, as the Journal Sentinel reported in March, tried to cancel the voting on Monday — an 11th-hour decision that failed in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court.

It was a major turnaround for Evers, who had previously publicly acknowledged that he had no authority to try to post postpone an election.

“My ability to move that date is non-existent,” Evers said on March 20, according to Wisconsin Radio.

He also said it might be pointless because the pandemic situation is so unpredictable.

“Moving this date is not going to solve the problem,” he said then. “We could move it to June. It [the coronavirus] could be worse in June. It could be worse in May.”

Almost no one can argue with that unfortunate fact, and as recently as Friday, according to the Journal-Sentinel, Evers reiterated his position, saying, “my hands are tied.”

But somehow, 72 hours later, Evers had decided his own logic didn’t work and, on Monday, tried to cancel the election.

Veteran Milwaukee radio host Dan O’Donnell called Evers out on the decision.

Governor Evers is shamelessly and dishonestly trying to blame Republicans for not postponing the Spring Election. In reality, Evers himself has insisted for weeks that the election cannot and should not be postponed. Here is the definitive timeline. https://t.co/biWpb70u7s — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 6, 2020

Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature — veterans of fighting Democratic tactics going back to the Democrat attacks on former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and long before — cried foul and took the case to court.

They won in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, 4-2, with one justice abstaining because he’s on Tuesday’s ballot, the Journal Sentinel reported.

A last-ditch effort by Democrats to meddle with the election was shot down Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled 5-4 that a federal district court had overplayed its hand by extending the deadline for mailed-in ballots to be received, which is currently April 13.

“The Court would prefer not to do so, but when a lower court intervenes and alters the election rules so close to the election date, our precedents indicate that this Court, as appropriate, should correct that error,” the ruling stated.

Wisconsin Democrats were furious. The state’s lieutenant governor, a disgrace of a Democrat named Mandela Barnes, actually took to Twitter to call his own state’s election a “s— show.”

Good morning and welcome to the Shit Show! Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo. Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint! — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) April 7, 2020

Naturally, liberals – from the House speaker’s office on Capitol Hill to Ginsburg’s office at the Supreme Court — are miserable.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Pelosi claimed the high court’s ruling is “undermining our democracy.”

“People should not have to decide whether they can vote or be sick. That’s just not a good choice for anyone in a democracy.”

…”You have the Supreme Court of the United States undermining our democracy. It’s really shameful. Five to four, surprise, surprise.”

-Speaker Pelosi pic.twitter.com/OgzH8NJoz2 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 7, 2020

Ginsburg, author of the dissenting opinion to the high court ruling, was only slightly less caustic.

“While I do not doubt the good faith of my colleagues, the Court’s order, I fear, will result in massive disenfranchisement,” Ginsburg wrote.

First of all, liberals always claim there will be “massive disenfranchisement” if election rules are followed — or new ones implemented to ensure the integrity of elections, like voter ID.

Second of all, the situation in Wisconsin is a perfect example of the results of the kind of poisonous politics Democrats have been playing for years — a microcosm of the situation on the national level.

After Walker won the governorship in 2010, he had to fight off a virtual insurrection in the state capitol in 2011 (glorified by the likes of The New York Times), then a recall election in 2012 that gained national news coverage because it pitted a new kind of conservative against old-line, statist liberals.

In a way, it was a harbinger of the Trump impeachment of late last year and early this year — and had the same root cause: Democratic unwillingness to accept democracy.

Beginning with Donald Trump’s upset of Hillary Clinton in 2016, Democrats on a national level have adopted the #Resistance politics that were rolled out in Wisconsin — with the result being that the national political scene is as polarized as the Wisconsin State Capitol was when labor workers and public school teachers were paralyzing life in the capitol to protest Walker’s victory at the ballot box.

That kind of atmosphere could be deadly for a nation now grappling with the kind of pandemic it hasn’t seen in the modern world.

Yet a Democratic governor in Wisconsin tried to used that pandemic this week to stop an election when he’d already acknowledged he no authority to do so.

Democrats on the national stage, in the form of Nancy Pelosi & Co., have already shown they cannot be trusted not to use the excuse of a pandemic to try to warp the government established by the founders into some hellish version of socialism on American shores.

Basically, the United States is made up of two major political parties — and one of them is not a reliable partner in a hazardous time. In fact, — and without a great deal of exaggeration — it’s a back-stabbing, duplicitous partner that would like nothing better than the complete overthrow almost over everything decent people hold dear.

And there’s nothing to be done about it but defeat it — soundly at the ballot box.

To do that, there needs to be an election.

Tuesday’s victory for democracy in Wisconsin could be dangerous for the heroic voters who take chances to exercise their right to vote — and the magnificently heroic poll workers who make it possible.

But it’s the democracy we have. And as Benjamin Franklin said after the Constitutional Convention in 1787’s Philadelphia, the United States has “a Republic. If you can keep it.”

On Tuesday, Wisconsin defied the coronavirus and its own Democrats to show the country how that’s done.

