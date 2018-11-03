Wisconsin Governor Calls Obama ‘The Biggest Liar of the World’

Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker exchanged barbs with former President Barack Obama this week, which ended with both Walker and Obama calling one another a liar.

Walker, who is in a tight gubernatorial race with Democratic challenger Tony Evers, called Obama “the biggest liar of the world” after Obama attempted to turn voters against him at a rally.

The governor’s comments on Thursday were in reference to Obama’s now-infamous claim that those who obtained health care coverage through ObamaCare would be able to keep their plan and doctors.

Walker made his comments during a campaign speech in Waukesha with House Speaker Paul Ryan at his side.

Walker referenced a 2013 Politifact article that rated Obama’s claim the “lie of the year.”

“So, I guess if you’re going to lie about health care and pre-existing conditions, you might as well bring in the biggest liar of the world,” Walker said.

The tiff began when Obama called Walker a liar due to his campaign ads on health care, while the former president was campaigning for Democrats in Wisconsin.

“Your governor has been running an ad during election time saying he is going to protect pre-existing conditions when he is literally doing the opposite,” Obama said, according to USA Today’s Journal Sentinel.

“That is some kind of gall. That is some kind of chutzpah. But let’s also call it what it is. It is a lie.”

Walker’s first response to that accusation came in the form of a tweet that included a video of Obama and Walker’s comment.

“@BarackObama got the national Politifact Lie of the Year for saying ‘if you like your health care plan, you can keep it,’” the governor said.

“It takes some kind of gall for him to come into Wisconsin and lie again about health care and about pre-existing conditions.”

.@BarackObama got the national Politifact Lie of the Year for saying “if you like your health care plan, you can keep it.” It takes some kind of gall for him to come into Wisconsin and lie again about health care and about pre-existing conditions. pic.twitter.com/ZoUOdOgL1W — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 26, 2018

Along with the accusations made against Walker, Obama spoke to voters in Wisconsin about tax cuts and corruption, while heading a rally for state Democrats.

Obama said Republicans have “cut taxes for the rich and corporations,” stripped environmental rules and “ran up the deficit just like they did last time,” according to the Sentinel.

He charged Republicans with purging voter rolls to keep people from voting and trying to “scare everyone else with whatever divisive social issues they can come up with, just like the last time.”

“They promised to take on corruption … they have gone to Washington and just plundered away,” he said. “In Washington, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team. Nobody in my administration got indicted.”

According to the Fox News Gubernatorial Power Rankings, the Wisconsin governor’s race is said to “lean Democrat,” with most polls showing Walker trailing.

