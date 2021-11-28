Share
News

Wisconsin Senators Issue Joint Statement Demanding People Stop 'Politicizing' Waukesha Attack

 By Jack Davis  November 28, 2021 at 2:46pm
Share

Exploiting the Waukesha tragedy has to stop, Wisconsin’s two United States senators said Saturday.

A week ago, an SUV drove into a Christmas parade in the Wisconsin community, leaving six dead and more than 40 injured. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, a career criminal, has been arrested.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, and with Americans still jangly from the Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery trials, the crime became caught up in left-right blame games and racial politics amid calls to untangle the motives and actions that led to the incident.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin said it was time to stop the noise and let a grieving community heal.

“It has come to our attention that outside individuals or groups may attempt to exploit the tragedy that occurred last Sunday in Waukesha for their own political purposes,” Johnson and Baldwin said in a joint statement posted on Baldwin’s website.

Trending:
Lawyer Who Got Nick Sandmann a Settlement from CNN Weighs in on Rittenhouse: His New Target Is the Biggest Fish of Them All

“As the U.S. Senators representing Wisconsin, one from each political party, we are asking anyone considering such action to cease and desist,” the statement said.

“We have full confidence in the local officials who responded with extraordinary professionalism, competence, integrity and compassion. They have many difficult duties to perform in the coming days, weeks, and months, and they should be afforded the respect and support they deserve to undertake their responsibilities without outside interference,” they said.

Not everyone was on board.

“Their top priority is to begin the healing process within Waukesha by providing comfort and support to surviving family members of the deceased, and those injured both in body and spirit,” the statement said.

The statement said local officials “must also conduct a thorough investigation and afford the accused full due process. These will not be easy tasks, and will be made even more difficult if conducted within a politically charged atmosphere.”

Do you think this statement was appropriate?

“We ask everyone to demonstrate their interest and concern by praying for the victims, their families, and the entire community of Waukesha,” the statement said.

After now-18-year old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of two men and the wounding of a third in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Johnson issued a statement on Twitter saying “justice has been served” and expressing hope that Kenosha would be able to “heal and rebuild.

Baldwin, meanwhile, put out a statement criticizing the judge in the Rittenhouse case for dismissing the charge against Rittenhouse for having a weapon while still a minor and urging for all protests to remain peaceful.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin village of Grafton held its Christmas parade, but not without noting the pain of Waukesha, according to WTMJ-TV.

The Grafton parade was led by two women who carried  a banner reading, “We Stand With Waukesha.”

“It’s good to see that our community is celebrating the season, as we all should,” said parade master of ceremonies Michael Cibulka, WTMJ reported.

“It’s just fitting to, you know, give them a little bit of a tribute. Let them know we’re thinking about them, as well as any community that has the privilege of putting on a parade like this,” he said.

As of Saturday, eight patients from the Waukesha attack were still hospitalized at Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, hospital officials said, according to an Associated Press report posted on WCCO-TV.

Related:
Leftist Groups at University Where Kyle Rittenhouse Takes Online Classes Meltdown

The facility originally had 16 patients from the parade. Of the eight remaining children, four are in serious condition, two were in fair condition and two were in good condition.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Disney Bows to China, Censors Its Own Content
Doctor Who First Spotted Omicron Variant Counters World Leaders' Alarmism: 'I Think It Will Be a Mild Disease'
Leftist Groups at University Where Kyle Rittenhouse Takes Online Classes Meltdown
Matthew McConaughey Makes Major Announcement About His Run for Texas Governor
Researchers Review COVID Database, Make a Huge Discovery When They Exclude Vaccinated People
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.