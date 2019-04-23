A Wisconsin woman pleaded guilty to recruiting for the Islamic State group on Facebook after signing a plea deal in March, authorities said Monday.

Waheba Issa Dais, a 46-year-old woman born in Israel but now a permanent legal resident of the U.S., pleaded guilty to hacking Facebook accounts and using them to recruit for the Islamic State to encourage budding terrorists and to explain how to build explosives, authorities said, The New York Times reported.

A woman in Wisconsin used multiple hacked Facebook accounts to recruit for ISIS and share tips on making homemade bombs and poison, prosecutors said https://t.co/zVRhgZrlM2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 23, 2019

Dais reportedly provided step-by-step details on how to create an explosive belt, TNT and a recipe for the poison ricin.

“Remember Boston Marathon bombing?” Dais asked a user on Facebook, according to the plea deal she signed, reported by The Times. The user was an undercover FBI agent. “It was very easy to make. All it needs is a pressure cooker, shrapnel and explosives.

“Join my channel and research.”

Dais’ sentencing is set for Sept. 12.

She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, supervised release for life and fines up to $250,000, according to the Department of Justice.

“From her home in Cudahy, Dais promoted ISIS’s hateful, violent agenda and provided detailed instructions on how to harm innocent people,” U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin said in a statement.

“This case underscores the need to remain vigilant in our efforts to identify, disrupt, and bring to justice those who would provide material support to terrorism, whether abroad or in our community,” Krueger said. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting national security as our first priority.”

Michelle Sutphin, the FBI’s acting special agent in charge of the Milwaukee field office, said that protecting Americans from terrorists is the FBI’s highest priority.

“We are dedicated to working around the clock, here in Wisconsin, with our Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) partners at the local, state and federal level to keep our community safe from those seeking to provide support and resources to a known foreign terrorist organization,” Sutphin said in a statement.

