'Wished You Were Dead' - Taylor Swift Appears to Target Celeb in New Album
Taylor Swift appeared to toss some pent-up rage in Kim Kardashian’s direction on her new album.
The mega-star’s newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” came out Friday, and it did not take long for Swifty sleuths to note a message in one track in a batch of songs that made the release a double album, according to the New York Post.
Because Swift uses capital letters in lyrics as a code only her zillions of fans understand, it was not long before “thanK you aIMee” became accepted as a song trashing Kardashian.
E News dubbed the song an “allegorical retelling of Taylor and Kim’s history in the form of Taylor versus a high school bully.”
“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead,” the song said.
“And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” the song continued.
The song also started off with an aggressive slap.
“When I picture my hometown / There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you,” the first verse said.
“And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school,” the verse continued.
“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’/ And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel/ Screamed ‘F*** you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”
Another verse was interpreted as Swift’s commentary on a 2016 fuss between Swift and Kardashian.
“And it wasn’t a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе,” the verse said.
“And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take,” the song said.
Swift recalled the 2016 mess in an interview with Time.
“I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots,” she said.
It went like this: Kanye West penned a song with a vulgar mention of Swift and claimed Swift was fine with it, which she denied. Kardashian released a call making it seem like Swift was lying, which triggered a mass loss of popularity that left Swift bitter even in the 2023 interview.
“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said.
“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” she said.
